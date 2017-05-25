Hollywood Happening

Annual Event by Gowanda Harley Davidson

On Friday June 2nd to June 4th, Gowanda Harley Davidson is sponsoring 1 Wheel Revolution again this year. If you didn’t catch them last year, then be sure to catch this motorcycle stunt show involving H-D bikes right on Center St., downtown Gowanda. In Jest with Nels Ross will be at this year’s event with a brand new Oddball show in the Theater on Saturday and Sunday. They will have the crowd-favorite Wicked Glenn Tattoo Contest on the Main Stage and the Hollywood Theater/ J.C. Seneca Foundation Charity Ride and Ride-in-Bike Show sponsored this year by Snyder-Farey Allstate Insurance Agency. Gowanda Harley Davidson will have the H-D ® Demo Fleet at the shop. And of course they have the Beer and Bands. There is something for everyone.

1 Wheel Revolution: This year Gowanda will play host to an eye-catching, professional rider, narrated, V-twin stunt show that will boggle the mind. Come down and see this Montana-based group perform all sorts of tricks on Harley Davidson motorcycles. They will be joining the Bike Parade on Friday and performing 3 shows a day on both Saturday and Sunday right on Center St. You can even join them on a short bike run around the area at 4pm on Sunday June 5.

The Music: They have an exciting lineup again this year with a variety of music for everyone. Friday afternoon is the annual Hometown Showcase featuring local up-and-comers. On Friday night come hear local favorites Turbulence. Saturday will feature Mid Life Crisis and the Boogie Monsters, and Saturday night, Wolf’s Run is proud to bring back legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle and the music he helped make famous. On Sunday thy have the acoustic phenoms Darkwater Duo and finishing out the weekend, hear Wasted Whiskey pushing the boundaries of Country music.

The Rides: Join in Friday evening, June 2 to kick off this year’s Hollywood Happening with the annual bike parade. Be one of many who take part in this event annually. Line up will start about 6:30pm at the Gowanda Harley-Davidson shop on Zoar Valley Rd. The parade will leave about 7pm and finish in downtown Gowanda in time for the Opening Ceremonies.

The event continues the partnership of the JC Seneca Foundation with the Hollywood Theater to put on a great charity ride this year on Saturday June 3rd. Registration is from 9am-Noon at Native Pride in Irving NY. Kick off will be at Noon. Join the ride and wind through Western NY stopping at the Armor Inn in Hamburg and ending at the Happening at about 3pm. Proceeds will go equally to the Hollywood Theater and the JC Seneca Foundation. Expect a great ride. A donation of $20 per bike will be collected at registration.

For more information on this event please visit www.gowandahollywoodhappening.com.