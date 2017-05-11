Hospice Walk & Run 2017

Positive & Active Way to Bring Awareness to Benefits of Hospice

By Kerra Trivieri

Saturday, May 20 will mark the 21st annual Hospice Walk & Run at St. Bonaventure. The event will kick off at 10am and take place on the Allegheny River Trail along a three-mile course.

“The event started shortly after the agency hired its first development coordinator,” said HomeCare and Hospice and Total Senior Care Director of Communications, Joann McAndrew. “It was – and still is – seen as a way to gather people together in a positive and active way as well as draw attention to the importance of hospice care during the end of a loved one’s life.”

HomeCare and Hospice has been providing care for over 40 years to clients all over Western New York and its neighboring counties. Their services support medical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs for those battling a life-limiting illness. The Walk & Run is a great way to support this special organization and these services.

“We typically have around 100 participants,” McAndrew said. “But we hope to bring in as many new people as possible so we can help raise money for this important cause.”

Check-in will open at 9am and kick off a full day of various activities. After registration and check-in, walkers and runners have the option to create or join a team. The team that collectively raises the most money will be awarded the “Hospice High Scorers Cup.” There will also be refreshments, kids’ games, and a basket raffle.

“Prior to the event, a pre-raffle opportunity will be available through our Web site,” added McAndrew. “A CUTCO Galley Knife Set, authentic Buffalo Sabres hockey stick signed by Sam Reinhart, and an autographed cleat from Buffalo Bill Ronald Darby will be among the big ticket items.”

All registered walkers and runners will also receive a gift, compliments of HomeCare and Hospice.

To complete registration online, visit http://www.homecare-hospice.org/. For more information on this year’s Walk & Run, interested patrons can also call the Communications Department at 1-800-719-7129.