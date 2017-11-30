HV 60th Anniversary

Holiday Valley Ski Resort Celebrates in January

On Sunday, January 7th, 2018, Holiday Valley will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary. Holiday Valley started as a small ski hill that opened on January 7, 1958. Back then, the resort had one T-bar lift. The resort has managed to improve dramatically while other ski hills in the area have come and gone. Today Holiday Valley is considered regional destination resort, with 13 ski lifts capable of carrying 25,000 skiers an hour, over 300 skiable acres of terrain, an 18-hole golf course, pool, spa, two hotels for guests and the wonderful après ski town of Ellicottville. Ski Magazine has ranked Holiday Valley in the top 10 of the best ski resorts in the East. The ingenuity and expertise of the Holiday Valley crew has truly made a top quality resort in our region and hopefully the next 60 years will be just as exciting and successful for the resort.