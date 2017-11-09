HV Beer and Wine Festival

Welcome to Three Days of Education & Libation

The legendary Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival is here. This weekend, November 10 & 11 features the upscale Beer Tasting Dinner on Friday, the Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday and the Kegs ‘n Eggs breakfast on Sunday.

Friday night’s Beer and Wine Dinner is themed “Beer on the Bayou” and it starts at 6pm on November 10. This event will feature several dishes prepared with and pairing with unique and special brews. You’ll start your evening in the steamy, mysterious bayous of Louisiana with the Ragin’ Cajun cocktail hour…a Sazerac, compliments of Southern Tier Distilling. Music and song, provided by Michael Nugent will be a mixture of jazz, Cajun and Southern rhythms. Mama Juju will entrance you with her dark magic and shadowy powers, then she’ll whisk you upstairs to enjoy Beer on the Bayou and Cajun cooking featuring Voodoo Brewery. Be sure to dress the part, prizes will be awarded! Here’s a preview of just a few of the very special menu items…Spicy Alligator Bites, Shrimp and Grits, Creole braised Short Ribs, Crawfish etouffe, Jambalaya Gumbo and Beer Pralines. Is your mouth watering yet? Tickets are $69 and are available at holidayvalley.com/brewfest.

Saturday’s Beer and Wine Festival will have 37 craft brewers with over 100 beers and wines from New York State and the region, local distilleries plus entertainment on 3 floors of the beautiful Holiday Valley Lodge. Tickets are $60 at holidayvalley.com and at the door, but buy now as admission is limited. Participants must be 21 to purchase a ticket and also to attend the festival. Each ticket includes a $5 food voucher for the Brew Festival food court.

Brewers include Ellicottville Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewery, 4 Mile brewery, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Black Bird Hard Cider, Blue Moon, Boston Beer Company, Bronx Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Buffalo Distilling, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., CB Craft Brewers, Cider Creek Hard Cider , Community Beer Works, DG Yuengling, Empire Brewing Co, Erie Brewing Co, Flying Bison Brewing Co., Great Lakes Brewing Co., Hamburg Brewing Co, Hazlitt’s Orchard and Cider, Innis & Gunn, Ithaca Beer, Leinenkugel, Long Trail, McKenzie’s Hard Cider, Muskoka Brewery , Naked Dove Brewing Co., North American Breweries, North Country Brewing Co, Ommegang, Original Sin Cider, Pizza Plant Italian Pub, Resurgence Brewing, Rohrbachs Brewing, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., Saranac Brewery (The Matt Brewing Co), Shiner Beer-Spoetzl Brewry, Shock Top / Goose Island , Sierra Nevada, Sly Fox, Three Heads Brewing, Vermont Hard Cider Co (Woodchuck), Victory Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Willoughby Brewing Co., Wolavers/Otter Creek/Long Trail. Wineries included Victoriabourg Wine Estate, Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery, Main Street Winery, Merritt Estate Winery, Midgard Winery, Savage Winery, Winery of Ellicottville and Venditti Vineyards. Distilleries include Black Button Distilling, Ellicottville Distillery, Honeyoye Falls Distillery, Southern Tier Distilling Co and Saint Lawrence Spirits Distillery.

All 3 floors of the Holiday Valley Lodge will be hopping with great music. The second floor will feature “Buffalo’s Greatest Party Band”, Hit N Run. The fun upbeat swing sound of the Tim Britt Band will fill the air on the first floor. And get ready to swoon to Michael Nugent’s dreamy voice in the Wine Cellar on the ground floor.

Each ticket includes a $5 voucher that you can redeem for food in the cafeteria. The menu includes Bavarian pretzels, chicken tenders, hot dogs, burgers and fries. EVL Cheese store will supply cheese in the wine cellar, Dom’s Butcher Block of Ellicottville will feature their delicious smoked meats and you won’t be able to resist the wonderful aroma of the Bavarian Nut Company. Gary Liota from Santiago Cigars will be hand-rolling cigars on the second floor deck.

The Kegs and Eggs breakfast will be back again on Sunday at John Harvard’s Brew House at the Tamarack Club from 9am-noon. Cost is $15. Drink specials… Ultimate Bloody Marys and Mimosas for just $6! There’s nothing like the “hair of the dog” to get you up and moving again.