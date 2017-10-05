HV Beer & Wine Festival

Annual Festival Takes Place November 10-11 at Holiday Valley

The Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival is legendary for great beers, wines and good times. This year’s 14th annual event on November 11, 2017 from 3:30-7:30pm features over 30 craft brewers with over 100 beers and wines from New York State and the region, plus entertainment on 3 floors of the beautiful Holiday Valley Lodge. Tickets are $55 through October 18 and $60 from October 19 through the day of the event. Festival tickets are now on sale at www.holidayvalley.com and also at Wegmans stores starting October 19. You must be 21 to purchase a ticket and also to attend the festival. Each ticket includes a $5 food voucher for the Brew Festival food court. Designated drivers pay just $10 which includes a $5 food voucher.

All 3 floors of the Holiday Valley Lodge will be hopping with great music. The top floor features “Buffalo’s Greatest Party Band”, Hit N Run. The Tim Britt Band will keep things lively on the main floor and Michael Nugent’s dreamy voice sets the mood in the Wine Cellar on the ground floor.

In addition to the German Themed food court offerings include EVL Cheese, jerky from Dom’s Butcher Block, Kettle Corn and the Bavarian Nut Company will offer snacks for festival patrons. Gary Liota from Santiago Cigars will be hand-rolling cigars on the second floor deck.

A Kegs and Eggs breakfast will be held on Sunday at John Harvard’s Brew House at the Tamarack Club from 8-11am. Cost is $12.95. The drink special, Ultimate Bloody Marys are only $6! Nothing like the “hair of the dog” to get you up and moving again!

Friday Night Beer Dinner, “Beer on the Bayou”

Friday night’s Beer and Wine Dinner is themed “Beer on the Bayou” and it starts at 6pm on November 10 at the Holiday Valley Lodge. This event will feature several dishes prepared with and pairing with unique and special brews, featuring Voodoo Brewery. Guests will begin their journey to the swampy Bayous of Louisiana with the “Ragin’ Cajun Cocktail Hour” and the dark magic of the Voodoo Mama. Dinner will feature New Orleans fare like gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp, crawfish and even a bit of alligator! The Beer Dinner’s special theme and entertainment has been the talk of the town, so plan out your costume and don’t miss out!

Beer and Wine Festival Lodging Packages

Make it a weekend with close, convenient lodging at the Inn at Holiday Valley, the Tamarack Club or a Holiday Valley Rental Property. Shuttle service is provided to the festival and to Ellicottville post-festival for Holiday Valley lodging guests. For reservations call 716-699-2345.