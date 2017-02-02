HV Penguin Paddle

Lounsbury Fundraiser Fun for the Family, February 25th

The Penguin Paddle will take place Saturday, February 25 from 8:30-4pm. The event is a fundraiser for the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program and offers a day for participants to pretend to be a penguin all afternoon as they slide down the slope on their belly “penguin style” in a stylish garbage bag.

You don’t have to be a skier to have fun here! So have fun, join in and pretend to be a penguin for the afternoon! The Penguin Paddle is open to all.

A Good Cause: This event raises money for equipment for the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, which provides ski lessons and instruction for disabled children and adults. It also provides funds for training volunteer instructors and for scholarships for students in financial need.

Helmets are required. Age Groups: Ages 4-6, Ages 7-8, Ages 9-10, Ages 11-12. Ages 13-4, Ages 15-20, Adults 21 and over. Mixed Doubles (2 person bags)