HV Spring Preview 2017

Holiday Valley Plans to Open Golf Course April 9

By Kerra Trivieri

Spring has finally arrived and there are many fun events on the horizon over the next few months in the village of Ellicottville.

Kicking off the season will be Holiday Valley’s target opening day for golf enthusiasts on Sunday, April 9th. This will be the same day as the last day of the skiing season, so patrons can both ski and golf if they feel inclined.

“The opening day all depends on the weather,” said Holiday Valley Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh. “In the past, we have used groomers to push snow around to get it to melt faster. We may also only be able to open a few holes and others may have some ‘snow hazards’ at the very beginning of the season.”

Sky High Adventure Park will also be open soon for adventure-seekers on Fridays through Sundays starting May 5th and daily starting Friday, June 16th. At the Park, the popular Mountain Coaster is available for an almost five thousand foot ride along a spiraling path as well as ziplining through the Aerial Park’s scenic forest.

Looking ahead, the second annual spring Happy Half is slated to take place at 10am on Saturday, May 13th this year and it is expected to be full of surprises. Without any doubt, this event, specifically the Beer Mile, is unlike any other race.

“The run is just over 13 miles,” added Eshbaugh. “It is slightly less hilly than the Halloween Half, which is good for spring runners who have not built up their stamina yet. It is a very entertaining day.”

Beer Mile runners – otherwise known as those with iron stomachs – will be timed as if it were any other race. However, after each quarter of a mile, participants can treat their taste buds to a frothy, cold beer. (no outside beers will be allowed at the run).

The Happy Half fun continues at the after-party, which will take place at the Holiday Valley Lodge. Tickets for the fun day can be purchased at www.happyhalfrun.com.

For more information on all that Holiday Valley has to offer this upcoming season, visit www.holidayvalley.com or call 716-699-2345 to learn more about event registration(s). All additional information can also be found at www.ellicottvilleny.com.