HV Storms Into Summer

New Investments Improve Resort; Let the Festivals Begin

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Coming off a solid year of great snow and skiing fun, Holiday Valley is planning on reinvesting just over $1 million in new equipment and upgrades to enhance both summer and winter activities. The majority of the money will be put into improvements on the ski slopes. The resort will be investing in new snow guns, groomers and the “magic carpet” at the beginner’s slope. But summer sports are not being left out. Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh says “We’re spending $148,000 on golf course improvements, including equipment and carts.” It’s not only golf that is seeing some improvements. Mountain bikers will be able to enjoy a new trail that will connect the original Grinder tail with the new Senear Valley flow trail. Sky High Adventure Park will be getting some new harnesses and other equipment. Behind the scenes will be less noticeable improvements and maintenance to keep up the high standards to which guests are accustomed.

The Double Black Diamond Golf Course is open now and is expected to stay open through the fall. This weekend Sky High Adventure Park will open on weekends. June 16, the park will be open daily. For those of you out there who run the other way when it comes to running, May 13th will be the Happy Half Marathon. This fun run features a half marathon, a 5K and something called a Beer Mile. Participants drink a beer, run a quarter mile, drink another beer, run a quarter mile, drink another beer, run a quarter mile, drink one last beer, and stumble the last quarter mile. For runners who take their sport a bit more soberly, the Mudslide Obstacle Trail Run should be a fun and grueling challenge. The course up and down the mountain features 11 obstacles and, they promise, no fire, no barbed wire, and no electric shocks. But there will be mud, lot, and lots of mud, and water, and muddy water. It’s a ton of fun, and if you finish this race clean, you cheated. The race is June 17; registration forms can be found online.

June 17 is also the day the pools will be open daily. After all, there is a certain segment of the population that finds relaxing poolside, just steps to the Cabana Bar, to be a great summer activity. June 30-July 2 is the annual Summer Music and Arts Festival. Saturday, July 1st is the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with a patriotic firework display, and July 2nd, Grand Funk Railroad. People bring picnic dinners and spread out on the grass and have a great evening. Saturday during the day the Village is full of fun activities: an arts and crafts show, and the “world famous” pet parade down Washington Street.

Mountain Bikers take over the slopes for the 6 Hours of Power Mountain Bike race on July 16. This is a showdown of endurance mountain bike racing. Ten-mile white knuckle laps feature manicured single-track and challenging climbs. Afterward are the awards and a post-race pasta party. If you really like to push yourself, July 23 is the EVL Trail Runs. This is the event for serious runners and is one of the most demanding races in the region. The EVL-4 climbs the mountain and features a tight twisty section that challenges even the best technical runners. The EVL-9 sends runners way up the mountain onto state lands and finishes with an exhilarating descent to the finish line.

All that just gets us through July. August 5 through October 15 Holiday Valley offers chairlift rides up to Spruce Lake. July 28-30 is the Jazz and Blues Weekend in the Village. August 12&13 is the annual Taste of Ellicottville, the foodie’s paradise. September brings us Rock n’ Roll weekend, where there is sure to be an Elvis sighting. October rocks with Fall Festival and includes a 5K run and a mountain bike race. The EVL Half Marathon is October 28, and there is a reason they call it the EVL Marathon. November brings us the annual Beer and Wine Festival where local micro brews and vintners get to show off their products. Just about that time, it starts to snow again. Registration forms for all the above events can be found at www.holidayvalley.com.