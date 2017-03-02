HV Winter Carnival

Zany fun for all at Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival

Don’t miss the granddaddy of all Holiday Valley events, Winter Carnival March 11 and 12. The legendary weekend will be filled will activities for the whole family and plenty of snow to kick-off spring riding season. Winter Carnival features unique events like, the Mardi Gras Costume Parade, Dummy Downhill, Snowmakers Snowbar and Mardi Gras parade in the Village of Ellicottville.

Stop by the Yodeler lodge Saturday and Sunday for food, drinks and entertainment. From 10-5pm the Safety Patrol Cookout will be serving your favorites at the base of Yodeler. The famous Snowbar, sculpted by Holiday Valley’s snowmaking crew, will be open from noon-4:30pm throughout the weekend outside the Lodge. Saturday, inside Yodeler Lodge, partygoers can enjoy music by Mo Porter. On Sunday, the infamous Party Squad will close the weekend with a mix of classic, vintage, and new tunes.

Families and friends are encouraged to dress up in their craziest costumes for the annual Costume Parade down Mardi Gras on Sunday. The parade begins at noon and judging will take place at the base of the hill. According to Jane Eshbaugh, Director of Marketing, costumers have included “everything from chairlifts, to the Pope and his Cardinals, to water skiers and a motorboat.” Although there is tough competition, the best rated costumes will win season passes for the 2017-18 season. Categories to win include single adults, single children, and groups. To enter the parade, be at the top of Mardi Gras by 11:30am. Don’t forget to stop by Customer Service or Tannenbaum lodge for free face painting.

The Dummy Downhill, a family crowd pleaser, takes place Sunday at 2pm at the bottom of Yodeler slope. Holiday Valley encourages you to build your own dummy for the race. Dummies can be constructed of wood, plastic, cardboard, but no metal is allowed. They must not exceed 6 feet or 40 pounds, and may not be living or breathing. The dummies are paraded through the crowd, pulled up the slope, and then sent down the slope, one by one, over a jump and into a crash wall of snow. The winners are determined by crowd applause. Registration to enter your dummy into the race can be completed online at holidayvalley.com.

Saturday evening, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Mardi Gras Parade. The parade starts at 6:30pm in downtown Ellicottville, just a short drive from the Resort. Holiday Valley Costume Parade entrants can be a part of the Village Parade for FREE on Saturday by calling 716-699-5046.

Come out to enjoy a weekend of fun!