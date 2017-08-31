Illuminating Sculpture Park

Night Lights at Griffis Sculpture Park September 13- October 8

G riffis Sculpture Park will once again be transformed with creative lighting for a show called Night Lights September 13-October 8. A portion of the Park (Mill Valley Road starting at the parking lot) is dressed up with lights, illuminating the trails and some sculptures with colorful and theatrical lighting, creating an almost surreal experience.

You will have four weeks to experience this amazing event that runs from 7:30-10pm on Wednesdays – Saturdays: Wed to Sat 9/13-16, Wed to Sat 9/ 20 -23, Wed to Sat 9/27 – 30 and Wed to Sun 10/4- 8.

The trails will be open Sunday October 8 to close out the event.

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children 7-12; and kids 6 and under are free.

Please bring a flashlight and dress appropriately for the weather. Night Lights can be cancelled due to heavy rains. Please follow Griffis’ Facebook as well for updates.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.griffispark.org