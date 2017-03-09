Insiders Guide

Insiders Guide to E’Ville’s Mardi Gras Celebration

By Chad Neal

Another ski season has passed us by. The bittersweet ending to the camaraderie that the winter brings together in Ellicottville isn’t without celebration though. Holiday Valley hosts their Winter Carnival this weekend and Ellicottville has their own Mardi Gras celebration in the village, and revels on levels seen in New Orleans. Holiday Valley has many activities throughout the weekend including the Dummy Downhill, and the ever-popular Snow-Bar built and run by the Snowmakers that make sure the winter season is ski season. There is so much going throughout in the village all weekend long. The Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening is the only diversion from all the entertainment and partying, and the parade is a party itself, including the beads and swag given away and the laughter, costumes, and enjoyment that comes with it. Everyone loves a parade. To give a little insight into this weekend’s events where they take place, here is an insider’s look at the Mardi Gras celebration this weekend. To learn more about the musical groups performing this weekend check out Sherm and Robbie’s Entertainment Page right here in the Villager.

Villaggio, on Monroe Street is one of the newest and most popular spots in town among the local crowd and is quickly recognized by our new and seasoned visitors, as a great addition to the Ellicottville scene. The relaxed Italian dining atmosphere offers a great experience as the staff is an outstanding team that works together. Villaggio has several themed events all year round, some weekly, some random and especially exciting when Ellicottville is celebrating special times like this weekend. Villaggio has live entertainment for the Mardi Gras celebration starting Friday night at 9pm with Blackrock Zydeco and Saturday at 9pm Leon Zydeco will play the Louisiana Creole music noted for it’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

Ellicottville Brewing Company has become a destination of it’s own. EBC has grown into a huge distiller and distributor of craft beer going on 22 years now. The restaurant and brewing facility has recently built a brand new brew room, and outdoor beer garden and is still growing as EBC has opened other restaurants in Western New York, with the newest on Chautauqua Lake in Bemus Point. For the Mardi Gras celebration this Saturday, EBC will be hosting a party to bring out some nostalgia of a time that was bright with neon colored clothes and big hair –their 80’s Party Saturday night starts at 8pm in the Igloo! DJ Gilroy is going to be grinding the 80’s music for the Dance-Off with prizes. There will also be a costume contest for prizes, and their special new brew, Keepin it Peel, will be on special for $4.50 a pint.

Madigan’s on Washington Street in the center of the village is very well known for its party atmosphere and celebrating Mardi Gras is something they do best. This year the parade can be watched from the upstairs dance-floor as they have placed several windows across the front of the building. Madigan’s is always doing something new. In preparing for the patio bar season and their frozen drink specials, they have a new frozen drink machine to keep the fruity frozen libations coming quicker and longer throughout the evening. This weekend along with thousands of beads being handed out- great tunes will be pumped out as well. Friday evening, starting at 6pm, Ade Adu will be crooning and showing off his guitar skills until the Junior Bacchus Ball begins and the upstairs will be transformed into a New Orleans wonderland. This is the prelude to the parade where the King and Queen will be crowned. The private gala is from 7-9pm, tickets are $30 advanced and $40 at the door and can be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce. Saturday the ever-popular Party Squad will be rocking the late afternoon crowd through the early evening. The dancing will commence again with the Madigan’s style party everyone loves to share. Sunday night the best singers in the world will be enjoying karaoke to close out the weekend.

The Gin Mill on Washington Street is another very popular spot in the Village. Also in the center of everything, the Gin Mill draws the crowds in with their huge front windows showing off the bar inside with all the décor they have on every inch of the building. Great food at affordable prices is another draw for the Gin Mill, and the fact that they have live music several times a week makes them a place to stop and visit whenever you’re in town. This weekend is nothing short of entertaining as well with their music line up for the Mardi Gras weekend. 9pm on Friday Mo Porter takes the stage and same-time Saturday night Live & Kickin’ will light up the night. Sunday night at 8pm Two Guys Drinkin’ Beer will entertain the crowd.

Balloons Restaurant and Nightclub on Monroe Street is another great venue for live music. Now with two different bars, the original island bar in the front with the nice sized raised stage, and the newer one in the back, both have room for live entertainment. Balloons has been known recently for bringing in some well known acts from across the country to wow the patrons. It is also a popular place on Monday nights with .25 cent wings. This weekend will be especially entertaining as Friday night at 7pm in the front bar stage Breakaway will perform and at 10pm in the Back Bar, Jamie Smith of the Porcelain Bus Drivers will be putting on an acoustic show. Saturday night at 10pm will feature Ryan Melquist & Friends,

Finnerty’s Tap Room on Mill Street, directly behind Kwik Fill, is the newest place in Ellicottville. The restaurant and bar opened up not too long ago and has gained notice. They put out a full menu with differing cuisines for patrons to choose from, including vegetarian options. Every Thursday night is Asian menu. The bar has a several taps with beers ranging from local to domestic as well as a full bar. The televisions all around the bar and dining area make sure all the games will be shown from any angle. Finnerty’s Tap Room also has live entertainment this weekend for the Mardi Gras Celebration. This Saturday, from 3pm-6pm, The Red Hots play and then from 7-11pm Tim Britt will take the stage.

Winter Carnival and Mardi Gras in Ellicottville have become one of the largest celebrations the town and village see throughout the year. Knowing that Ellicottville makes for great times and memories, keeps the jovial spirits coming back more and more often during the year. All of the businesses in Ellicottville will be themed this weekend and the costumes and beads and New Orleans style atmosphere will be playing a role in the memories of anyone who celebrates in Ellicottville. Stay safe and be responsible, as many people will be celebrating along with you, including families with children in the early evening and on the slopes. Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival just keeps getting better and better, be cool and have fun!