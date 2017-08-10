Taste Of Ellicottville

Insider’s Guide to Taste of Ellicottville

Story and Photos by John Thomas

Staff Writer

This weekend the streets of Ellicottville will be overflowing with all kinds of tasty treats, and sumptuous samplings. So much so that John Burrell, the Mayor of Ellicottville, has officially declared the Village of Ellicottville a “Diet Free Zone” for the duration of Taste. All diets shall be suspended until the end of the weekend. Calorie counting strictly forbidden. The order of the day is to walk around and enjoy some fantastic food. Purchase food tickets at the tables on Monroe Street, then stroll the streets and pick your favorite mini-meal. Eighteen of Ellicottville’s purveyors of foodie love are waiting to provide you with a sumptuous sample of their signature dishes. What follows is a brief run-down of the offerings, in no particular order.

Dina’s

One of Ellicottville’s high end eateries, and a long time locals favorite, Dina’s is changing the menu up this year and will be showcasing their Blue Point Oysters Rockefeller, a Lobster Quesadilla, and their famous BBQ Baby Back Ribs.

Monroe Street Brick and Brew

After setting the EVL pizza scene on its head, the Brick and Brew will be serving slices of their Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas. Don’t miss the Garlic White pizza. You’ll thank me later.

Katy’s Cafe

Newly ensconced in its Washington Square location, Katy’s will be offering their famous Blue Mushroom Soup. You owe it to yourself to have some. Also, try the Mandarin Chicken Summer Salad, and finish with the Whiskey River Sunday topped with Bacon and Pecans. That’s right, Bacon.

Tim and Bonnie’s

A terrific family pizza place over by the bowling alley, Tim & Bonnie’s will be showing off their Deep-Fried Mac and Cheese, Chicken on a stick, and the requisite Taco in a Bag. Oh, and don’t forget to try a slice of their great pizza.

Finnerty’s Tap Room

Among the newest establishments in the Village, Finnerty’s has quickly become a local favorite. For a bit of something different try the Pad Thai. Your tongue will thank you. For their take on a Buffalo tradition have the Roast Beef on Kimmelweck on the Ruben Roll.

Winery of Ellicottville

One of the venues for the judging and contests, the Winery will offer a Peach Cobbler paired with their Ellicottville Riesling.

Madigan’s

Last year’s Best of Ellicottville winner, their Steak Au Poivre with Bourbon Cream Sauce served over Mashed Potatoes is back. Don’t miss this. Or try the Guinness Mac with Candied Bacon. They are also featuring Dom’s Butcher Block Beef Sticks. This tasty treat is made right here in Ellicottville.

Villaggio

Nani’s Meatballs are so good they are offering two portion sizes: one or two meatballs. Get both. They are also offering one of the gluten free alternatives with the Healthy Bowl. Or try the Chicken Slider or the Risotto Stick, based on their popular Deep-Fried Risotto appetizer.

The Tee Bar

The newest business in the Village, the Tee Bar is a mix of a T-shirt shop and ice cream counter. Try the Campfire S’More Sunday, Cinnamon Sugar Ice Cream Donut or the Root Beer Float. Just don’t spill them on the T-shirts.

Cadillac Jack’s

Since opening the downtown location, Cadillac Jack’s has established itself as the place to see and be seen. Have the Marinated Flank Steak, Corn Shell Tacos with Asian Slaw and Chimichurri Sauce. Also, don’t miss the Swordfish with Cilantro Ginger Vinaigrette and Sweet Corn Brulee.

Ellicottville Brewing Company

One of the best Gastro-Pubs in WNY, try the Forbidden Kingdom-Japanese Rice Noodles, Sesame Oil, Lemongrass Marinated Shrimp, Edamame, Julienned Fresh Peppers and Enoki Mushrooms (just the name is a mouthful). If that’s not enough, have the Classic EBC Shepherd’s Pie, and Bavarian Pretzel & Bratwurst Skewers.

Balloons

Usually known for its wings, Balloons is changing it up this year with the southern classic: Chicken and Waffle Cone, and a Chicken and Avocado Salad. Least you think they forgot about wings entirely, they will have Buffalo Chicken Wing Soup and their classic Medium Chicken Wings.

Watson’s Candies

Candy, it’s not just for dessert anymore. Have a sample of Buffalo’s Best Sponge Candy or their Famous Rice Pudding, and Charlie Chaplin Pop. And for an exotic treat have Grandma’s Baklava.

Bike and Bean

This combination bike and burrito spot was declared the “Best Cheap Eats in a Ski Town” by the readers of Ski Magazine. You’ll know why when you tuck into their Fish Taco Wild Caught Mahi Mahi, or their Famous Burrito Bowl. For a gluten-free, vegetarian treat have the Sweet Potato Taco.

Silver Fox

Long a staple of EVL’s fine dining establishments, and arguably the best steaks in town. Locals love their date night specials. The Fox will be serving up their Firecracker Shrimp, and their Caribbean Spice Pork Loin. You’ll be back for more.

Holiday Valley

Voted the #3 Ski Area in the East, Holiday Valley excels at food as well. Their chef’s creations raise the bar for resort food, as proved by the selections for Taste. After sampling the Korean Style Crispy Pork Belly Sliders, the New Orleans Jambalaya, and Creamy Crab Grits with Fried Shrimp Lollipop, you’ll want to take up skiing just to eat the food again.

Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

The Resort and Casino is going big with a Western Door Steak Slider, and Braised Short Rib Macaroni-n-Cheese. If you don’t like those, your taste buds have retired. For a cooling treat have the Allegany Watermelon Salad.

Dina’s at the Mont

Dina’s runs the food service at HoliMont, which explains why all the skiers there look so happy. Don’t miss the Handmade Mac N Cheese or the Stuffed Banana Pepper with Red Sauce. For lighter fare, try the Chicken Souvlaki Salad, and the Mini Crème Brulee.

Katie’s Catering

Branching out into catering, Katy’s is bringing it with Cajun Honey Grilled Fresh Salmon with Grilled Summer Veggies. Try the Ruben Style Pasta Bake, and the Southwest Chicken and Black Bean Avocado Boat. With food like this who needs a party?

Space limits us from mentioning every food item being served. Nearly all restaurants are featuring a dessert and something to drink. And remember for these two days, all diets are suspended. Bon Appetit.