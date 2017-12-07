Irish Christmas Success

Bob McCarthy’s Annual Fundraiser Helps People in Need

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

“An evening of Irish Magic” is how Bob McCarthy used to describe his annual fundraiser, and it was again. The event, now officially named for its originator, Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas, took place last Friday, December 1 and raised money again for the Rotary’s Santa’s Workshop. For many it felt as if Bob was there in spirit as the auction raised over $14,000; a bit more than last year’s event. Greg Cappelli, chairman of the event, estimated the crowd at about 200. Perhaps a few less than last year, but he feels the lighter crowd made for a more successful auction. “We had more spotters this year, the auction went smoother, and we were able to auction more items.” There was even one Bob McCarthy birdhouse, held out from last year’s auction that was sold for a high bid. As every year, admission to the event was an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. People came to honor Bob from as far away as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

The evening began with Head Brew Master for EBC, Dan Minner, announcing a donation of $1,143. The money was collected from sales of EBC’s special Bob McCarthy’s Celtic Red, sold in various bars around the Village during the St Patrick’s holiday. Auctioneer Phil Bund kept the auction moving. As in past years, the pies were auctioned with special “pie boxes,” designed to hold the pies, but mostly holding precious memories of Bob McCarthy. Ed Fredrickson created unique handcrafted birdhouses and a chest that were the hits of the auction. One of those birdhouses was won by Sean and Erin Cornelius for $550.

Local restaurants provided the “Taste of Ireland.” Katie’s brought Irish Mac N’Cheese; the Silver Fox had Bangers and Mash. Other restaurants that contributed: Dina’s, Madigan’s and Villaggio. Special thanks go to the Gin Mill for repainting, installing electric circuits and lighting on the toy wagon. The Rotary wanted to offer special thanks to those who attended, and Tom & Helen Bradish, Kegs Keighley, Tom Kneeland, Sally & Mike Nickolson, John & Anne Northup, Anne Marie Ranger, Judy Brown, Dave Salvucci, Jay Stoddard, Chet Zuchelli, Jan Carscallen, Ed & Deb Frederickson and Dennis & Jane Eshbaugh. Last but hardly least: thanks to EBC for going all out to host the event.

Each year Santa’s Workshop helps some of our less fortunate neighbors have a merry Christmas. The names of the families assisted by the workshop are held in strict confidence. At the workshop, the parents are taken to a separate room where they are entertained. Their children go separately to the gift shop to pick out a present for their parents and siblings – that’s what the toys are for. The families are provided with Christmas dinner fixings, and gift certificates for an evening of family entertainment, bowling or a night at the movies. This year Irish Christmas helped 29 families and a total of 122 people to have a merrier Christmas.

It was one of Ed Fredrickson’s auction items that provided the most poignant moment of the evening. Up for auction was his handmade reclaimed wood chest. Mike Young won the chest for a whopping $1,600. A woman standing next to him (we’re withholding her name to spare her possible embarrassment) sighed and said, “I really wanted that chest.” Mr. Young turned to her and said, “it’s yours.” Irish Magic indeed.