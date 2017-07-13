Jazz & Blues Weekend

Jazz and Blues Weekend Lineup Announced July 28-30

Ellicottville, NY – What could go better than listening to some great Jazz & Blues on a warm summer’s day in a walkable Village…Being in Ellicottville for the Jazz & Blues Festival, and it’s all FREE.

The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, with the help of many of the musical venues in the village, presents a lineup of great music from July 28 to July 30. This year’s lineup consists of no less than 15 acts spread throughout seven venues, including The Winery of Ellicottville Mainstage outside on Monroe Street. On Saturday at 1pm, The Mick Hayes Band will take the stage. Mick Hayes’ Blues guitar work has been described as being “soulful, so melodic, so downright dirty,” with his vocals having the same caliber of acclaim. Hayes has performed on the same stage as legends like Stevie Wonder, Deep Purple, Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick, and Steve Vai. If you have a hankering for some bluesy guitar and extraordinary vocals, join us on Saturday for The Mick Hayes Band.

Sunday brings another treat to The Winery of Ellicottville Mainstage on Monroe Street. Mark Mazur and the Little Big Band will perform at 1pm. If you’re looking for that great jazz sound, this group will bring it for you. Fronted by former Mrs. America, Lisa Christie, the band is known around the region as one of the preeminent jazz ensembles, having performed with the philharmonic, many jazz festivals and a special performance for the Mayor of Buffalo. The ensemble touts a style from jazz/standards to pop, funk, Motown, blues, R&B, to pop, this seven-piece band is the perfect thing to come out and relax to on Monroe Street. The weekend features many more artists in some great places. Here’s the full rundown.

Friday, July 28: Maria Aurigema – Balloons Mainstage 7pm • The Untouchables – Ellicottville Brewing Company 8pm • Patti Parks and the Sizzlin’ Heat – Villaggio 9pm • John Frinzi & John Patti – Gin Mill 9pm • Wilky – Finnerty’s Tap Room 9pm • Keith Shuskie (The Voice) – Balloons Patio 10pm

Saturday, July 29: The Mick Hayes Band – The Winery of Ellicottville Mainstage on Monroe Street 1pm • Michael DiSanto – Madigan’s 2pm • Dozo My Lady Acoustic Trio – Ellicottville Brewing Company 4pm • BD Lenz – Balloons Mainstage 6pm • QPhunk – Madigan’s 6pm • LTM Trio – Silver Fox Steakhouse 7pm • Growlers Blues Band – Villaggio 9pm • Blue Light Blues Band – Gin Mill 9pm • Ade Adu – Balloons Patio 10pm

Sunday, July 30: The Mark Mazur Little Band – The Winery of Ellicottville Mainstage on Monroe Street 1pm.

About Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce: The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce provides advocacy, promotional and benefit solutions for its members – setting the standard for excellence in member service, community collaboration, business growth while achieving a high quality of life in Ellicottville and the surrounding area. We foster and promote business with our members while stimulating local economic growth. For more information about the Ellicottville chamber of Commerce, including membership, please visit http://www.ellicottvilleny.com.