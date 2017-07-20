Jazz & Blues Weekend

Over 15 Acts to Hit EVL Next Weekend

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville is a get away like no other. Next weekend is another exciting reason to be in Ellicottville: the 2017 Jazz and Blues Weekend is upon us. All weekend long the sweet luscious sounds will be reverberating from all of the main juke joints in town. There are two concerts scheduled for outside on The Winery of Ellicottville’s Mainstage: The Mick Hayes Band, Saturday July 29 and The Mark Mazur Little Band on Sunday. Both of these outdoor concerts on Monroe Street begin at 1pm and the road will be closed to traffic so the audience can dance and enjoy a seat.

There will be over 15 live acts throughout the weekend beginning on Friday.

The Villager will have a full line up and description of all the acts playing next weekend in What’s Shakin’ In Eville weekly column by MouthSayTongue.

Villaggio will host Billy B and the Honey Dippers Friday at 9pm and the Growlers Blues Band Saturday at 9pm.

Balloons’ two stages have four bands scheduled for the weekend starting Friday night at 7pm with Maria Aurigema on the Mainstage. Later on that night on Balloons’ Patio, The Voice- Keith Shuski will preform at 10pm. Saturday B.D. Lenz will perform on Balloons’ Mainstage at 6pm followed by Ade Adu at 10pm on the Patio.

Madigan’s has two shows on Saturday starting at 2pm with Michael DiSanto and Qphunk at 6pm on the Patio Deck.

The Gin Mill has both nights booked as well. Friday night’s entertainment in the front window at the World Famous restaurant and bar – John Frinzi & John Patti play the tunes you love to hear at 9pm and Saturday at 9pm the Blue Light Blues Band.

Finnerty’s Tap Room on Mill Street across from they Wingate hotel and directly behind Kwik Fill has the band Wilky scheduled at 9pm Friday night.

The Ellicottville Brewing Company has scheduled the Untouchables for Friday at 8pm and Dozo My Lady Acoustic Trio on Saturday at 4pm.

The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce webpage (ellicottvilleny.com) has more information on the lineups and activities for the Jazz and Blues Weekend in Ellicottville. It is a weekend that is a ’boutique experience”. All of the daytime fun and relaxation rolls on into the evening in Ellicottville, especially with all of the musical acts throughout the whole weekend. There will be live music from 7pm Friday night to the afternoon on Sunday. Enjoy and be cool.