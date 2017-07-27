Jazz & Blues Weekend

Over 15 Acts to Hit EVL This Weekend

This weekend don’t sing the blues – come out and enjoy them instead! The Jazz and Blues Weekend in Ellicottville is a boutique experience. Wander through the village and choose from a variety of Jazz and Blues performance areas ranging from restaurants, bars & nightclubs and street-side. All performances are free and located within walking distance from each other. Featured performances will be on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage and will be The Mick Hayes Band and the Mark Mazur Little Band.

For more information on this event please see full schedule Below.