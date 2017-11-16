J&D Scuba of Allegany

Over 35 Years of SCUBA in Allegany, New York

By Chad Neal

When one thinks of Scuba diving it usually conjures up images of diving in the ocean, but there is water everywhere that can be explored using Scuba gear. You wouldn’t think that there is a need for that type of gear in the area if you weren’t an enthusiast of some kind, but there has been a shop in Allegany for almost forty years that specializes in Scuba related gear, technology, certification and Scuba trips around the globe. J & D Scuba Shop/ Travel Club started in 1978 by Jerry & Deb Cummins in the back part of their home. They started the shop due to the needs of local divers and not wanting to travel to Buffalo for their diving needs. They started out purchasing diving equipment from another dealer in Buffalo and within 2 years they moved directly to buying from U.S. Divers Inc. (Aqua Lung USA). J & D Scuba has grown over the years and has become more than just a small dive shop. They pride themselves in being your support system for all your local diving needs. They do local dive trips, underwater photography, and exotic dive trips around the world.” janddscuba.com

Owner Jerry Cummins Sr. started diving in 1969, he has his Coast Guard Captains License, is a NYS Paramedic, Certified Hyperbaric Tech, DAN 02 / First Aid Instructor and has been a NAUI Instructor since 1980 and an SDI/ TDI Instructor since 1990. J & D Scuba provides Basic to Advanced Lessons, Master Dive, sales, service and the local and exotic dive travel. And they specialize in private scuba lessons.

The Villager caught up with J & D Scuba recently while they were doing a dive trip in Honduras off Bay Island and learned more about J & D Scuba. Locally J & D Scuba dives in Cuba Lake and Lake Erie. They also venture to the St. Lawrence River to dive as well. They teach in these bodies of water too and they told The Villager they use the pool at St. Bonaventure for their pool work. Jerry Cummins has been an instructor for over 35 years and he offers lessons from the very beginner to “Master Dive”. They offer classes at different times of the year. They do a lot of private lessons and iterated they do their best to work around the student’s schedule.

Cummins told the Villager he opened the shop after he got out of the Navy in 1978 and explained also why he wanted to get into diving, “I watched Lloyd Bridges in ‘Sea Hunt’ (television show 1958-1961) and was hooked, I took my first lessons from a dive club called Olean Divers and became certified and then went on from there.”

J & D Scuba has traveled the world including places like Cozumel, PNG, Solomon Islands, Galopogos Islands, Truck Lagoon, Yap, Philippines, Cayman Brac, Little Cayman, Belize, Bahamas, Australia, and Palau. They said they’ve been to some of those 2 or 3 times and that next year they are going to Bali and Komono Islands.

J & D Scuba is located 44 East Union St in Allegany, NY. Check out the facebook page, website or call (716) 307-0510.