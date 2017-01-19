Junior Ski Program @ HV

Rangers Program at Holiday Valley

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville wouldn’t be what it is today if the skiing industry didn’t grow to what it has become. Our ski areas have helped Ellicottville become a mecca of tourism for outdoor winter sports with a growing outdoor summer popularity as well. Holiday Valley is a very popular resort and has made high acclaim in industry magazines. Along with HoliMont, Holiday Valley has groomed some great skiers and snowboarders into professional athletes on a world stage.

Teaching the young enthusiasts the sport of sliding down a snowy hill via two planks or one board is a large part of the resorts’ draw. Rich Rumfola is the director for a program at Holiday Valley that centers on young riders that excel at the sport of skiing and snowboarding and conditions them into the competitive aspect of the activity. This program is called the Rangers Program and was started “about 20 years ago by Ron Kubicki, who was the Children’s Ski School Director at the time, but who has also [gone] on to become the Director of the Holiday Valley Snowsports School for the last two decades.” Rumfola said in an interview with the Villager.

Rumfola told the Villager that he “began skiing about 40 years ago at a ski area named Bluemont, near Arcade, NY. I believe Bluemont closed in the mid-80s.” He said when asked about his past in the industry also telling the Villager he is from Springville and that this is tenth season at Holiday Valley.

When Ron Kubicki started the Rangers Program it was initially called the ‘Mountian Cubs’. Rumfola said that the idea for the “Rangers Program came about when Ron was organizing groups of students for lessons. He noticed that every weekend, the best skiers in the lesson programs were the same boys and girls who kept coming back for lessons. At one point, he started separating those kids from the others and having the same coaches work with them for continuity. These children were at the heart of what became the Ranger Program of today. Today, there are 10 groups of ski rangers (with ten coaches) and two groups of snowboard rangers (two snowboard coaches).”

After the Rangers Program the children have several options to choose when they move up to the next level of instruction for the sport. “When the Rangers ‘age out’ or move out of the program, they typically move into one of three areas; The Holiday Freestyle Team, USSA Alpine Racing with the Holiday Valley Race Team or the non-competitive Eagles Program.” Rumfola explained and also said,“ We have had former Rangers win NY State Championships (and beyond) in Alpine Racing and Katie DiDonato’s boys are getting close to making the US Freestyle Team.”

The Rangers Program is a pretty big deal at Holiday Valley. It introduces the young skiers and snowboarders to other kids from around the area that have the same interests as them. When asked how many young skiers and snowboarders have been through the development Rumfola said, “Roughly 3,000- 3,500 children have been through the Rangers Program. We try not to have to cap enrollment in the program but a few seasons ago, we were nearing capacity at 165 kids.”

Rumfola added, “I love watching the children grow up and move through the programs. Many of them will move on to the various teams and programs and a special few of them will end up working for Holiday Valley as instructors in the Snowsports School.”

