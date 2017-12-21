Kids Escaping Drugs

SkiScape Fundraiser at HoliMont; January 7

On Sunday, January 7th, approximately 200 skiers will descend upon the snow-covered slopes of HoliMont Ski Resort in Ellicottville, NY in honor of addiction recovery and awareness. The 20th Annual Kids Escaping Drugs SkiScape is a premier fundraising event that attracts individuals, families, businesses, and schools from all over Western New York. The theme for the 2018 event is “Shred the Stigma of Addiction” because the disease of addiction does not discriminate. Each participant will be asked to dedicate their first run of the day to addiction recovery and awareness. In addition, tribute boards will be available on site to share memories or messages of hope.

All proceeds from SkiScape will go directly to support Kids Escaping Drugs, which actively provides the resources needed to educate our community on the serious substance abuse epidemic that is plaguing Western New York. Kids Escaping Drugs proactively works with at-risk youth to provide early intervention and education services through the Face2Face program, which reaches over 16,000 local adolescents each year. In addition, proceeds from this event will also benefit the Renaissance Campus Facility, WNY’s only residential treatment program for teens suffering from substance abuse and addiction.

To participate in the event please register at www.501auctions.com/SkiScape or RSVP by calling the Kids Escaping Drugs office at 716-827-9462. Lift tickets are $75 each and include a full day of snowboarding or skiing at HoliMont, a hot catered lunch by Dina’s Restaurant, and an event t-shirt. “Kids Escaping Drugs is proud to serve Cattaraugus County, especially through our Face2Face programming. SkiScape gives us a great opportunity to bring awareness to the local community” says Suzanne D’Amico, Director of Development.

SkiScape is proudly presented by HoliMont and sponsored by WGRZ-TV Channel 2 On Your Side, West Herr Automotive Group, Eastern Hills Mall and Commons, and EnergyMark LLC.