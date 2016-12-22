Kids Escaping Drugs

SkiScape at HM; Helping to Battle Addiction

By Kerra Trivieri

Sunday, January 8th, will mark the 19th annual Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) SkiScape at HoliMont Ski Area. Nearly 200 participants join this great cause each year in Ellicottville and this year is sure to be another big success.

Based in West Seneca, KED “raises, manages, and distributes funds for the development and support of facilities, community education, and advocacy programs for adolescents and their families in Western New York suffering from alcohol and drug dependency/addiction.” SkiScape at HoliMont is just one of their many events during the year that help them implement this mission.

“SkiScape started as an idea to raise funds for KED with the partnership of WGRZ-TV and members of HoliMont,” said Special Events Coordinator Christina Kruzer. “HoliMont’s generosity with providing lift tickets really helped to get the event off the ground.”

The day’s activities will include day-long skiing and snowboarding as well as individual races, lunch catered by Dina’s restaurant, and an exciting after-party. There will also be a silent auction in the main chalet.

“There will be individual ski races and medals will be awarded to the top three winners in each division, which are split into age groups for both men and women,” said Kruzer. “Over the years, volunteer firefighters throughout the region have also become involved with the firefighter races, spearheaded by Sean Crotty.”

General admission for non-members at SkiScape will be $60, which includes their lunch, a t-shirt, and an eight-hour pass. Proceeds will benefit the KED Face2Face program, which educates the community all year long about early warning signs of adolescent drug and alcohol use – a serious epidemic discernable all over the country. Face2Face also assists with intervention for adolescents ages 12-20 struggling with chemical dependency.

West Herr Automotive Group and the Eastern Hills Mall are among the many other sponsors for the event.

“SkiScape is a fun, family-friendly event that helps to support KED and our efforts to build a healthy Western New York community,” Kruzer added. “We are incredibly lucky to have the support of the Eastern Hills Mall, which provides KED with incentives of gift cards for its top donors. The more money that individuals raise, the more prizes they can receive!”

The event will kick off 8am and last until 4:30pm. For more information on KED or to register for the event, visit https://ked.org/ or call 716-827-9462. HoliMont can also be reached at 716-699-2320.