Lacrosse Tourney Success

Next Event In E’ville, Scheduled September 21-23, 2018

Ellicottville, NY – The nets have been packed away and the sticks are home. The first Ellicottville Lacrosse Festival is in the books, and it was a great success! “We have been actively looking for more sporting groups to compete in Ellicottville since the World Bowhunting Championships moved on and I know we have found a long term partner in Rhino Lacrosse” said Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We believe the economic impact of this event will be significant over the next few years”, he went on to say.

The joint effort by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and Rhino Lacrosse saw 38 teams from New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Vermont, Canada, and other places around the region. With over 70 games played in two days in two local venues, the village was filled with players, their family, and fans of the game.

“What a beautiful place Ellicottville New York is!” Ellicottville Lacrosse Festival director Ryan Powell said. “We picked the perfect place to hold our lacrosse festival. Feedback from families was so positive; they have raved about the location, the super friendly people and all the things to do in the area. We have quickly received great feedback from our first-year event and are already looking forward to September 2018!”

Early feedback from participating teams touts the culture, spirit, the entertainment, and attitude of Ellicottville in creating the environment for success. The director of a club said, “We absolutely loved everything about it! The response I got back from all my parents was the same. Great town, great nightlife, things to do and well run…Great job, Tribe Lacrosse will definitely be back!”

Dates have been set and planning is under way for the return of lacrosse to Ellicottville. Rhino will bring the nets back Sept. 21 through 23 for round two of the Ellicottville Lacrosse Festival.

About Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce: The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce provides advocacy, promotional and benefit solutions for its members – setting the standard for excellence in member service, community collaboration, business growth while achieving a high quality of life in Ellicottville and the surrounding area. We foster and promote business with our members while stimulating local economic growth. For more information about the Ellicottville chamber of Commerce, including membership, please visit http://www.ellicottvilleny.com.