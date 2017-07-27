Local Marina Rates Best

USACE States Onoville Marina Best Maintained

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) conducted a Real Estate Compliance Inspection of the Onoville Marina, which is operated by Cattaraugus County under the Department of Public Works. There were no noted discrepancies or safety violations found during the audit. In addition, the USACE stated this this marina “is the BEST maintained Marina within the USACE recreational areas.”

A famous person once said: “Excellence is doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.” The Marina staff was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation for their continued dedication and commitment in keeping the facility well-maintained and aesthetically pleasing. In their audit letter to Public Works, the USACE stated: “It speaks to the quality of the employees that have dedicated their time to managing this Marina. We commend you and your staff for your outstanding service to your community.”

Legislator Dick Giardini, Public Works Chairman, commended the Marina staff on their commitment to excellence, and presented them the Certificate of Appreciate during a Public Works Committee meeting. “It’s great to see your employees recognized for their excellence, Giardini said. “It’s well-deserved and appreciated by the entire Legislature.”

The Onoville Marina is tucked away in the southwest corner of Cattaraugus County and is hidden in the rolling hills of the Allegheny’s. It is the largest inland marina in New York State, and boasts 70 campsites and over 400 dock spaces. The marina is one of the region’s finest yet most affordable recreational facilities, with beautiful, sparkling, pristine waters.