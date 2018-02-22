What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

Local Olympic Update

Athletes Who Learned Skiing at HM Competing in Olympics

By John Thomas

Staff Writer

It’s hard to imagine two local athletes who are further away from home than Tricia Mangan and Darren Gardner. Both of them are currently participating in the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeonchang South Korea. Derby native Tricia Mangan learned to ski at HoliMont while Canadian Darren Gardner took up snowboarding also at HoliMont.

Ms. Mangan is racing with the US Alpine Ski Team. Her first run for the Giant Slalom didn’t go too well. She fell and didn’t finish on her first run for the qualifier last week. She was kind enough to reply to some texts inquiries to gauge her experience at the games. She participated in the opening ceremonies, marching into the stadium with the US team, and described it as “amazing.” She looked past the politics of North Korea’s participation. “Seeing North and South Korea enter the stadium together was a powerful reminder to everybody of the power of sport to bring people together.” Asked if she had a chance to attend some of the other Alpine events she said, “I have gone to a couple of events and they are all awesome. Even the sports I don’t know much about are inspiring. I think I have somewhat of an appreciation for the amount of work each athlete has to put in to get here and that makes watching so much fun.” Asked about time off, Mangan gave an insight as to what life is like during the games. “We don’t have a lot of off time at all. It’s a lot of training. Recovery. Video analysis. Resting. But we like to play soccer every now and then and explore the venues a bit.” As of press time Wednesday the Women’s Alpine Combined has been rescheduled and Ms. Mangan’s name was not among the posted starters.

For the Canadian Snowboard Team Mark McMorris and Max Parrot are the only two medal winners so far. Max Parrot took silver and Mark McMorris earned bronze in the Men’s slopestyle event. So far The Villager has been unable to confirm any events in which Mr. Gardner is entered.