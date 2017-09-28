Lower Speed Limit Discussed

Town Board Hears Request for Reduced Speed on Sugartown Road

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At last Wednesday’s Town Board meeting, under privilege of the floor, the board heard a request from Mike Fleming to reduce the speed limit along Sugartown Road. Mr. Fleming said he feels the speed limit is too fast. He said he would like to have the road feel safer for bikers and hikers. Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew said he had spoken with the county about it. They had said when speed limits are lowered drivers obey the new limit for about three months, then go back to speeding. The county feels it’s only a temporary fix. Mr. McAndrew said lowering the limit to 35 MPH could result in a backlash. Also, Great Valley would have to agree to the change. Mr. Fleming said he didn’t see how lowering the speed limit would hurt, and added it would make the area more livable. It was discussed adding asphalt shoulders to the road would allow for a bike lane. The bike lane would be a permanent solution, but there is no money for the work. Grants could be obtained, but the Recreational Trail Committee has been working for three years on creating a recreational trail that includes Sugartown Road. Thus far, they have been unable to obtain any grants. Board member Rick Jackson said a letter-writing campaign to State Senators Joe Giglio, and Cathy Young could help with funding the shoulders. A motion was made to explore installing shoulders on both sides of Sugartown Road, which passed.

Recreational Trail

While on the subject, Town Engineer Mark Alianello gave an update on the Recreational Trail. He said the group had applied twice for TAP and other DOT grants, but so far nothing has come of it. For now, the group is focusing on Phase I of the Master Plan; building the trail from Town Center over to the Tim Horton’s on 219. They are working with a wetlands engineer to obtain the proper permits. Alianello said the county had come out to survey the route and did the grading releases. Part of the route crosses an area of “historical significance,” and a permit will need to be obtained from the State Historic Preservation Office. Also, the work to build the trail must happen in winter to protect the homes of the Long-Eared Bat that nests in the area. They are gone in winter. Alianello said BOCES had constructed a pergola for the start of the trailhead by the Arboretum.

Supervisor’s Report

Mr. McAndrew said the Village had obtained a $5 thousand NYSERDA grant for sludge removal at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Supervisor said the county is assisting with a mapped inventory of the Town and Village assets. The map will include guardrails, manhole covers, signs, and include contour lines, and will be housed on the county’s servers. He said some good people had been interviewed for the combined Town Village Engineer. A decision should be made soon. The Department Reports were accepted as submitted. Steve Crowley said they are still having problems with false alarms. Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fredrickson received the reports and said there are a few repeat offenders, including Tim Horton’s. There was a discussion about how many offenses would trigger a letter from the officer. Mr. Fredrickson asked what if there are three false alarms in one day?

Highway Department

There are drainage problems on Upper Holiday Valley Road from the driveway into Tanenbaum to Upper Road. In severe storms, the run-off goes down the side of the road and into the Holiday Valley Parking lot. Mr. Scharf will consider the problem. Mark Alianello received a bid for preventive maintenance on the new HVAC system in Town/Village Hall. The company would come every six months to inspect the air filters and lubricate the system. The Engineer said the bid had removed maintenance on the snowmelt system on the front steps. Mr. Alianello put it back in and suggested the board agree to the one-year contract. The total price is $700 for the year. A motion to approve it was passed.

Old Business

Code Enforcement Officer Fredrickson said he had inspected the abandoned property on Donlen Drive. He had entered the structure and found it wasn’t as bad as he anticipated. Abandoned properties are a statewide problem. The State Department of Financial Services lists 25,000 abandoned homes statewide. Recent laws can force a bank to go through the process to sell the home. A part of the statute will kick in if a bank delays too long in selling. The fines can be up to $500 per day. Supervisor McAndrew observed, “That is really good news.” The meeting went into Executive Session.