Museum in Eldred, PA Host First ‘Store in Store’

Mark Andol, Founder and CEO of the Made in America Store headquartered in Elma, NY, announced a brand new retail collaboration that will draw even more visitors to a cultural treasure less than two hours from Buffalo. Announcement coincides with the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“At the invitation of Evan Evans, a board member of the World War II Museum in Eldred, PA, my retail management team and I paid a site visit to this wonderful museum just a short drive from our flagship Made in America Store in Elma, NY,” Andol began.

“To say we were surprised at this impressive museum complex is an understatement,” Andol began. “How Eldred, this little town of fewer than 1,000 residents, could serve as the guardians of the bounty of historical military treasures within is simply amazing.”

The Eldred World War II Museum and Learning Center “is dedicated to preserving the history of World War II, and to commemorating the contributions of Americans and our Allied partners during the epic struggle defending freedom and democracy against the forces of greed and aggression.” (Visit www.eldredwwiimuseum.com for more information)

“We learned that Eldred was home to a WWII defense plant that employed more than 1,500 workers, primarily women,” Andol continued. “The community’s tie to the wartime manufacture of American munitions made it a perfect home for a museum that “helps to shape a strong future for the United States and the world as we understand the lessons of the past.”

Andol noted that there is no single date more linked to this epic struggle than December 7, 1941, when the Japanese launched a sneak attack on our naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It truly is a day that has lived on in infamy, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt asserted.

“Our company has a core mission that was the genesis of its founding “for country, for soldier, for American worker and for our children’s future,” Andol added. “We, too, give due recognition and honor to those who answered the call to duty, many who were just teenagers themselves.”

The Eldred World War II Museum is an organization that is headed by a Director, Steve Appleby, who is a retired US Army Sergeant and Non-Commissioned Officer. The board is composed of Americans who are committed to preserving the history and honoring the heroism of an era that changed the world forever.

“We, in turn, are honored to assist this magnificent museum in its new initiative to establish a Made in America ‘Store in Store.’ We know the high value on American products placed by veterans and military families. The story of how American manufacturing gave our fighting men the tools they needed to save the world could not be told in a more fitting place,” Andol concluded.