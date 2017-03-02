Mardi Gras Next Weekend

Get Your Tickets to the Bacchus Ball Now

By Carol Fisher

So exciting! The Mardi Gras weekend is nipping at our heels. One more week and we will be having our silliest weekend in Ellicottville, both on the streets and on all the slopes. This is Ellicottville’s version of March Madness!

The tickets for the Bacchus Ball on Friday, March 10 are still for sale at the lower $30 price at the Chamber office. Stop in or get on line info@ellicottvilleny.com to order before the prices go up next week.

So, what’s so special about the Bacchus Ball? Read carefully. Who can forget our beloved perpetual Mardi Gras King, Ken Brown? (Spoiler alert! Look for a surprise from THE KING during the weekend.) The 2017 King and Queen will be chosen at this event. You can declare when you enter that you would like to be a contestant, or you may be pulled off the floor if your costume is so crazy amazing that you will have no choice but to be a selected contender.

A new addition to the Bacchus Ball is a costume judging with fabulous prizes for the top best of show. You will want to get in on these…promise! And, we have been pledged tossed tee shirts and odd Ellicottville paraphernalia to be randomly disturbed to guests seen having the most fun, or wearing outstanding costumes that didn’t make the cut for Best of Show. Folks, trust me when I tell you that you will get your money’s worth at this event.

Are you wearing a costume for the Holiday Valley parade down Mardi Gras slope? Here’s your chance to wear it thrice. Wear it at the Friday ball. Wear it at the parade on Saturday (if appropriate, we’ll fit you in with the marchers), and wear it Sunday at the Valley. Again, more bang for your buck! Quick note: Please have a meal before or make reservations for a full dinner after the 7-9 event. Food at the Bacchus Ball will be lovely, themed, finger foods only.

Whew! So much to tell. On Saturday, you will be treated in the Village from 3 – 6pm with street performers: face painting, ice sculpting, a stilt walker and juggler (bring your cameras for photo ops), street music and a wandering DJ who may choose YOU to be interviewed Live on The Street! Come on now, where are you going to have more fun?

Oh yes, everyone downtown will be in the Mardi Gras spirit! All businesses are encouraged to have their windows decorated by (new date) Friday, March 10, when our team of impartial out-of-town judges will judge all window displays. And, yes, the 2017 winner will receive a grand, elaborate, 21-inch trophy, which will be renewed annually thanks to the generous donation of the good people at Chamber Member, Mongillo Jewelers. How many do you think your establishment can collect over the years?

Speaking of trophy’s: the #1 massive, elaborate, very Mardi Gras spirited FLOAT trophy will be, alas, given up by last year’s winners, HoliMont, to this year’s winner. Will it be yours? Or will HoliMont get to take it home again? Again, judging is done by a team of our-of-town impartial judges. Do your best at the judges stand.

Historic note…Twenty-five years ago, I helped Arleen Solly plan her grand opening or Kazoo II.. THAT, good folks, is how the parade was born. If you see Arleen, wish her a happy Kazoo anniversary and thank her for this wonderful event. She is, after all, President of the Chamber, so she needs 2 thanks because the Chamber sponsors this amazing event.

Merchants and restaurant are also asked to have a Mardi Gras week, or weekend special for our guests. Maybe a free glass of wine with a meal? Or a discount at your store? You are asked to place a display poster in your window to let passersby know what your special is, and when. Please contact me, Carol Fisher, (lorac.kenap@gmail.com) if you have any questions about the window display contest or the Mardi Gras special offerings.

Some of you are probably still wearing your Wednesday ashes on your foreheads as you read this. When I was a kid, I tried to see how long I could wash around them to keep them. Do you? I want you to please understand that the winter carnival events on the Ellicottville ski hills have been a tradition for many years before the first Mardi Gras Village parade was breathed into life twenty-five years ago. Although it is the Holy Lenten season, it is also the time that skiers and snow lovers welcome spring skiing and celebrate the wonderful winter gifts from our Creator. Yes, we have fun. Yes, we are a bit noisy, but we do this in honor and gratitude for the gifts we appreciate here in our beloved town. We know. We know.

Gotta run. So much to get ready for all of you to have a wonderful, memorable Mardi Gras Week in Ellicottville. See you at the events!