Mardi Gras Popularity

Town Board Meeting: Town & Village Join to Hire Grant Writer

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Grant Writer

The Town Board meeting last week started with a conference call to Diana Chihak, a grant writer from Buffalo. Her company is called Upper Edge Consulting, LLC. She had been planning to make a power point presentation to the board but was stuck in her home due to the winter storm. A copy of her presentation was passed out to the board. She is not presently working with any municipalities but expressed confidence she could work with both the town and village. Ms. Chihak worked with Peter Kreinheder at EBC to obtain a grant for their expansion, and he highly recommended her. Greg Cappelli spoke highly of her as well. In her presentation, Ms. Chihak mentioned several state grants that are available to Ellicottville: The Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Empire State Development Funds, Local Waterfront Revitalization Funds, and the Department of Transportation. Chihak outlined the steps she would go through with the two municipalities to apply for those funds. There was a discussion about having the Town and Village split the cost of her services. She offered a one or two-year arraignment for services. The one-year flat fee contract would charge $2,500 a month for the year. The two-year contract would cost $2,000 per month for the duration of the contract. The grant writer said her company cannot work on a contingent fee basis. A motion was made to split the cost of a two-year contract with the Village, and negotiate an option to get out of the second year if unsatisfied. The motion passed.

Supervisors Report

Supervisor Matt McAndrew reported on progress on creating a Public Works Director for the Town and Village. The Supervisor said Mark Alianello has said he wanted to retire at the end of last year and so far hasn’t. Mr. McAndrew said the new position needs to be created soon to allow Alianello to retire. The Town Engineer, in building on the road inventory the intern performed last year, wants to complete the road inventory by creating and overlay of color coded roads specifying their condition. He said to do so would require upgrading the computers and software used by the Highway Department. There was a discussion about the water contract with the Village. The five-year contract was signed in June of 2012 and is due to auto-renew this year. It was noted the Village Board sets the budget for its water department and pays for maintenance and any capital improvements. McAndrew said Building Inspector Tom Abritis is due to retire soon. Kelly Fredrickson is currently training to replace him. The Supervisor said the Town needs a forward-looking professional for the Public Works Director. He reported on the Four Flushers meeting and said the county would help put together the GIS information on the Town’s infrastructure. One of the problems is that some 1930’s era pipes are buried 30 feet underground. They are currently ironing out the kinks in the CUPPS program, and soon it will be able to print out work orders for maintenance. There are various problems with the water system in the town and village; there is a leak around the area of Elk and Elizabeth Streets, the water meter for Greer Hill is not working correctly, the Holliville meter pit needs attention, and the Upper Road water tank needs painting. Engineer Alianello said he needs to develop a list of things needing repair or replacing. Mr. McAndrew said a copy of the financial report is available at the Town Office.

Police Report

Officer in Charge Don Auge said with the improved parade, Mardi Gras is becoming more difficult to control. He said there now are more intersections for his officers to patrol. He said there were a few problems and the event may need the same level of police presence used at Fall Festival. He pointed out there used to be meetings before Mardi Gras between law enforcement and the sponsoring entities, but that hasn’t happened in several years. He said the order of “patrol rifles,” is due in soon and they will require extra training and ammo. The officer presented a report from the county of all alarms received in the past month. A number of them were false. He asked if a form for writing violations had been created and who is tracking false alarms. He reminded the board again, the $1,000 fine for a fifth false alarm is going to hurt people on a fixed income.

Highway Department

Tom Scharf presented a list of roads to be worked on this year. It was the first list generated by the new software the town installed in the new Toughbook. He said Horn Hill Road was the most pressing problem, and the entire 3.5 miles will have to be resurfaced. He also mentioned Upper Road, High Meadows, Buchan Ridge, and Witch Hollow as roads that need attention. He said the repairs are organized on a five-year plan and repairs will cost about $450,000 per year. The plan for repairs was signed by the board and will be submitted to the county. Mr. Scharf also mentioned roads like Poverty Hill where there is no ditch on the high side of driveways. A heavy rain can wash out a driveway and flood the road causing problems. He said he needs to go over the Town’s heavy equipment list and determine which items need replacing. He had obtained prices for a new loader, and a motion was passed to make a purchase.

Engineer’s Report

Town Engineer Mark Alianello talked about the bids for the HVAC work on Town and Village Hall. The system will run from $88,900 to $93,900 with a $5,000 contingency for cost overrun. The winning bid came from Innovative Mechanical Systems Inc. The company can start the work in April, and the engineer said he would ask them for a schedule to coordinate with the ceiling work that will be done at the same time. He said the second story meeting room and offices would have to be moved around for the work. A motion was passed to award the contract. Alianello also mentioned problems with a residential well on Quackenbush Road that was contaminated by a gas spill on 242. The home won’t be able to use the well, and has inquired about running a water line to the property. He said the homeowner’s insurance would be required to pay for a new line. The engineer said if that were done the Town would have to expand the water district.

Grant Update

Tom Abriatis and Kelly Fredrickson are working on the action item for the NYSERDA grants. So far they have completed the benchmarking of energy use of town buildings. They have also created a unified solar permit to encourage installation of solar panels. The electric vehicle charging stations will be running soon. Supervisor McAndrew reminded the board there will be a Ham and Turkey drawing for the HVGV Recreational Trail, June 4th at the Legion. The meeting was adjourned.