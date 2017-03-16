Mardi Gras Winners

Mardi Gras King & Queen, Window Decorations & Parade

From the Junior Bacchus Ball at Madigan’s Friday night, to the slopes at Holiday Valley Saturday morning, the fun continued through Saturday night in the Village and Sunday morning on the slopes again. The Mardi Gras Weekend was non stop fun.

Along the way, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce crowned a king and queen, named winners for the window decoration contest, and had a parade.

With a great crowd upstairs at Madigan’s Friday night for the Junior Bacchus Ball, the king and queen of the weekend were named. Congratulations to King Travis and Queen Darlene Baugh on the honor. Their duties for the weekend were not just to lead the parade on Saturday night, but to also be the King and Queen for the Winter Carnival festivities at Holiday Valley over the weekend. They received crowns, framed posters to commemorate their coronation, and special beads.

The village merchants really get into the events in Ellicottville as well. For some events, they decorate their shop windows to get into the festival spirit. Mardi Gras Weekend is one of those special times when the windows take on a theme throughout the Village. The Chamber of Commerce sends judges around to determine a winner. This year’s winner was Alexandra. Taking a close second place was Katy’s Café, and a tie for third place between Ameri-Can and Realty USA. Prizes were awarded to all.

Is there a better way to keep warm than a parade in 14-degree temperatures to celebrate the coming end of the ski season and the 2016-2017 winter? Ellicottville celebrated with just over a dozen well-done floats and several walking groups. This year, the Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Holiday Valley Realty won the best float, with Holimont’s Minions coming in second. Holiday Valley’s Rangers came in third with their pirate ship theme.

Of course, the weekend’s events wouldn’t be possible without some very important people. The Ellicottville Chamber would like to thank everyone at Madigan’s for the hard work they put in to make the Junior Bacchus Ball a smashing hit on Friday night. Huge thanks go out to Ellicottville Entertainment and the truly great job John Nelson and Tyler Burns did in spinning the music Friday night, as well as an incredible job emceeing the parade and keeping the music going all afternoon.

The Chamber would also like to thank the following for offering prizes throughout the weekend: Tangled Twigs, EBC, Villaggio, Alexandra, and Daff. Thanks also to Kazoo II, Gado Gado, John Harvard’s, Wingate, Ellicottville Salt Cave, and Monroe Street Brick and Brew. Holimont, Holiday Valley, Ava Grace Fashions, Slopeside, and EVL Spirits also donated to make the weekend work. Thank you to Entercom, Adventure Bound on the Fly, Ellicottville Winery, Anew Beginning, Balloons, and Watson as well. Without our merchants, we would not be able to make great weekends like Winter Carnival and Mardi Gras work.

Finally, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce would like to thank each and every committee member and volunteer, as well as Carol Fisher and Deb Rapp, for their great work in making this weekend one that our visitors will not forget. Special thanks go out to Barb Pump, the Events and Membership Manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. Without her superb job in juggling each and every aspect of the event, it would not have run as smoothly as it did.

While we have celebrated the ski season, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the slopes. Holiday Valley is planning to ski into April, weather permitting. Come out to Ellicottville and celebrate what’s left of winter with us.