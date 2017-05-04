May Events at Villaggio

Villaggio Hosts Kentucky Derby Party and Disco this Month

By Kerra Trivieri

Spring is in full bloom as are some exciting events happening at Villaggio in Ellicottville this season.

This Saturday May 6, they will host a Kentucky Derby Viewing Party beginning at 4pm. The Derby will be projected on a 20-foot screen and the surroundings will emanate all things Kentucky.

“We will have Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon on special and, of course, mint julep specials,” said General Manager Spencer Murray. “There will also be a competition for the best derby hat. We encourage everyone to wear their best derby outfits and just have fun with it.”

Prize winners will receive promotional “swag” such as sunglasses, t shirts, and Villaggio gift cards.

Later this month, be sure to dust off your bell bottoms and get ready to boogie at Villaggio’s second annual disco on Saturday, May 20th. “Ellicottville’s Largest Disco Party” will kick off at 7pm with a red carpet entrance and conclude at 2am after hours of dancing.

“Judges will be looking for creativity, color, and pure ‘ridiculousness’ in each disco outfit,” Murray said. “Last year, I wore platform shoes with goldfish in them, which patrons seemed to really enjoy.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $30 or at the door for $40. Each purchased ticket will grant dancers entry to the event as well as a food buffet available for the entire night.

“The food has yet to be determined, but will be filled with Villaggio favorites as well as some disco-themed snacks,” added Murray. “We had an amazing turnout last year and we are looking to surpass that this year.”

Villaggio is located at 7 Monroe Street in the village of Ellicottville. For more information on these events and all other upcoming social happenings visit http://villaggioevl.com/ or call 716-699-2199.