McCarthy’s Celtic Red

EBC Brews Beer Honoring Bob McCarthy, Supports Community

By Chad Neal

A year hasn’t gone by since we lost one of the most benevolent and altruistic persons Ellicottville had come to know. Robert McCarthy was a very influential and wonderful man who made Ellicottville his home decades ago. McCarthy was a retired teacher who came to be known as “The Voice of Ellicottville” because he would emcee many benefits and events in Ellicottville. His Irish lineage was very familiar as he often travelled to his ancestral country and enjoyed a pint or two of beer. His philanthropic ways included constructing several small cottages and donating them for drawings to make money for certain local charities. He also held events like the Irish Christmas in the Village and often collected food and things for the local food pantry. Now it’s time to honor Bob McCarthy for his awesomeness, and what better way than brewing a beer in his name, and donating part of the proceeds to Family Support for Ellicottville.

Dan Minner the Head Brewer at Ellicottville Brewing Company has brewed the beer and dubbed it McCarthy’s Celtic Red. Minner explained in an email about the potable. “McCarthy’s Celtic Red is brewed in honor of our friend Robert McCarthy who was always quick to lend a hand and a smile whenever someone was in need. We brewed this small batch on our beautiful 10 barrel Bohemian system using an array of wonderfully flavorful malts from Canada, Germany, and England. They impart a Caramel sweetness, and a slightly roasty finish to this smooth approachable Irish inspired ale.”

The basic idea was to honor our Friend who passed on last year and to keep the spirit of his kindness and charity alive and well. The “Family Support for Ellicottville is an affiliate of the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, Foundation for Youth a 501c3 charitable foundation. The organization is dedicated to acting as a bridge between families and supportive assistance. Many families struggle with providing basic needs in the home. Therefore, families may require some extra patience and understanding while certain issues are worked through and hopefully healed. We also provide support for those families who struggle from time to time and do not have another alternative for support. Family Support is supported via fund-raisers and donations from local residents. We insure that 100% of the donations that are made go back into the Ellicottville community without any administrative cost as we are staffed completely by volunteers.” Minner also said in an email to the Villager.

The McCarthy’s Celtic Red is available at The Ellicottville Brewing Company, Villaggio and John Harvard’s at Holiday Valley and they are trying to get other businesses on board too. One dollar from every pint sold will be given to Ellicottville Family Support. So not only can you enjoy a tasty beverage with friends in honor of a great man, but you will be helping out the charitable foundation Ellicottville Family Support. The batch is small so make sure you grab a pint or three before it’s gone.