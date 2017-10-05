Mercato- Olean

Restaurant Set to be Part of Olean’s Growing Comm.

By Chad Neal

A couple months ago The Villager told you about Nick Pitillo’s newest endeavor he started in Olean, Mercato- Olean. Nick Pitillo is an Ellicottville native as he grew up here and graduated from Ellicottville Central School and went on to become a successful restaurateur. He opened a restaurant in Buffalo called Osteria 166 and since he opened the Villaggio in Ellicottville and his market place type restaurant Mercato in Buffalo and is about to open his newest in Olean at the end of October. Nick’s style and way about running his places has proven to be very effective. The General Manager of Villaggio, Spencer Murray is also taking on Mercato- Olean as manager. Together Pitillo and Murray have proven a prominent duo as for the Villaggio success along with the staff that acts like “familia” at the spot with the “Relaxed Italian Cuisine”.

The Villager caught up with Villaggio’s General Manager, Spencer Murray and asked him about Mercato in Olean. When asked about the menu at Mercato- Olean Murray stated, “The menu is really up to you. We provide a ‘create your own’ environment that our helpful employees will guide you through to create the perfect dish. Create your own pasta, pizza, and a grain bowl or help yourself to the Mediterranean bar for our fresh salad, delicious soup and healthy favorites. We will offer a lot of great lunch deals and options to help you get through the day.”

Murray told the Villager that they have been setting up staff at the new style restaurant at 213 N. Union St. in Olean across from the JCC Campus. He also said they are “always looking for great help; people who are energetic and ready to create an amazing guest experience.”

Pitillo in an earlier article about Mercato said he had been looking to open a place in Olean for a while. That place has been chosen and is gearing to open it’s doors. Also in the earlier article Pitillo told the story of the marble table his family used in their restaurant in Ellicottville decades ago that he was reunited with this past year. The table was taken by a former employee and used at Eddy’s Restaurant in Great Valley. Now Katy’s Fly-In, there was no need for the marble table top and owner Katy Arena gave it back to Pitillo. Now he has a new home for the marble table top at Mercato- Olean for the pizza bar.

When asked about the feedback they’d been receiving since they started the renovations at Mercato- Olean, Murray said, “So far the feedback has been great and welcoming, we are absolutely excited and antsy to get open. We are very ready to become a part of the Olean community and play our part.”

Murray also explained that he, “will be managing both properties with the guidance of ownership and the entire Mercato team which already is fantastic. Everything we do in our company is as a team and family effort. And that will not change at Mercato.”

Though they would like to be, Mercato is not ready just yet to open, but Murray said they are hoping to have it up and running by the end of October.