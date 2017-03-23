Mogul Contest at HV

Holiday Valley Hot Dog.. Old School Mogul Contest

On March 25th at 10am, City Garage is bringing together young, old, and everyone in between for a fun day of mogul skiing on The Chute at HV. The Hot Dog ski culture was created back in the 70s, it was a way for the misfits of skiing to show off while skiing moguls (the hardest discipline of skiing) and the City Garage is bringing it back! Retro clothing encouraged, long skis, spraffy’s and spread eagles.

The event will be set up on The Chute and the opening ceremonies at 10am. 10-Noon will be open ski, this is your time to get limbered up for the big show.

Noon-1 : Power Hour. Lay it all out there. There will be a skier judged format. If you’re doing something RAD, other skiers will follow. Prizes will be awarded.

1pm – ? : Grudge Matches (calling people out to race down the hill). Hotdog cook out, après party, followed by closing ceremonies.

Lift ticket required. For more information please contact City Garage at 699-2054.