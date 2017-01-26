New Apartments Proposed

Town Planning Board Hears Proposal for Apartment Complex

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mr. Phil Vogt was before the Town Planning Board on Monday night with a proposal for an apartment complex on Rt. 242 adjacent to St Paul’s Lutheran Church. The complex will be set back somewhat from the road and will back up to the pond by Tim Horton’s. The plan is so new the Planning Board didn’t have a working title for the proposal. Town Planner Gary Palumbo introduced the plans by saying the meeting was a pre-application conference, and said the application was not yet complete, but the Board could comment on the plans. He noted the access driveway for the complex crosses an existing property and Mr. Vogt would need easements signed by the property owners. Mr. Vogt said he was in the process of buying additional properties in the area and would have the proper easements. Mr. Palumbo said the apartments are an allowed use in the area which is zoned High Density Residential. There would be two buildings, each holding six apartments, with four upstairs, and two downstairs. Vogt said his architect had turned two of the downstairs apartments into garages. He said the apartments will be strictly on a one-year lease basis. There was a question about why there was so much parking included in the proposal. With six units in each building and only two buildings, there are a total of 12 apartments. According to the zoning laws the units would need only 30 parking spaces. Including two cars in each garage the apartments have 47 parking spaces. Vogt said he would reconsider the parking.

The board outlined several steps Mr. Vogt must go through on the way to approval. Gary Palumbo said the floodplain should be indicated on the site plan. If there will be any signage, it should be part of the application. The board will want to see the plan for exterior lighting and a photometric plot of the site lighting. A landscaping plan will have to be included with the application. Palumbo also said the process will include a Site Plan Review and a public hearing for a Special Use Permit. There was a discussion as to what the previous property owner had done regarding water, sewer and power supplies in the area. Town Engineer Mark Alianello suggested a meeting between all the concerned parties. At this point the meeting adjourned and the board continued with its review of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.