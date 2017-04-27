New Apts Progressing

Town Planning Board Reviews Greystone Apartments

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At January’s meeting of the Town Planning Board, a pre-application conference was held concerning developer Phil Vogt’s planned apartment complex on Rt. 242 by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The plans were so new at the time; they did not have a formal name. The board had made several suggestions regarding the complex, and now Mr. Vogt and his engineer Curt Wallace were back with a revised set of drawings. Now called Greystone Apartments, the two buildings will squeeze in between existing townhouses, church property and a private home by the pond near Tim Horton’s. The new drawings showed the footprint of the apartments, the parking area and the new sewer, water, and gas lines that will service the buildings. Each of the two buildings will hold six apartments, with garages on the ground level. Mr. Vogt obtained easements from adjoining properties for the driveway and some of the utility lines to the compound. The easements were indicated on the drawings.

Town Engineer Mark Alianello said he saw a number of issues to try and work out. Mostly they concerned the driveway and threading the water, sewer and gas lines around existing infrastructure and through the obtained easements. Alianello also reminded Vogt that water, electric and gas lines cannot be in the same trench, and there must be five feet separating the lines. He added that town building codes require a separate water meter for each apartment. The wetlands on the property will require permitting from the State. One of the wetlands is located next to the planned parking lot. Storm water runoff also needs to be managed.

Another hurdle the project faces is the completion of a SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review). Town Planner Gary Palumbo said the County Board of Health would also be an involved agency for SEQR, and the DEC would want a SWPPP (storm water pollution prevention plan). A SEQR coordinated review is the most efficient way to move the project forward. He said he would start the process for the coordinated review upon receipt of revised site plans. The Planner offered to create a list of the concerns he and the Engineer had about the complex. The board will still need to see a revised site plan and landscaping plan. Once the application is complete, they will need a public hearing and a special use permit.

Attorney Kathleen Moriarty has been working with Mr. Vogt to obtain the easements for the project. She had done research on the past easements with current and former owners of the properties in question and passed out draft copies of the easements she is preparing. They included separate permissions for the driveway and the utilities. Once the current easements are signed the old agreements are void. Mr. Palumbobo noted that although the Planning Board does not approve the easements, it needs to be sure the easement will be in place. The board concluded the discussion on board business and then went on to continue its ongoing revision of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.