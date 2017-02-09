New Microbrew & Distillery

CCIDA Presented with Application for New Project

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Young Entrepreneurs Academy

Ms. Hailey Kottwitz and Richard Zink from the Southern Tier West (STW) organization made a presentation about a new program the group is starting in the Southern Tier. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) is a groundbreaking program designed to turn middle and high school students into business people. Students interested in the program must make an application to the STW, then go through an interview. If accepted for the 30-week program, the student will generate business ideas, conduct market research, write a business plan, and pitch it to a panel of potential investors (al la Shark Tank). The program consists of meetings with business leaders, taking field trips, and partnering the students with a mentor. Ms. Kottwitz stressed that the course is not book-based classroom study, but hands-on, real-world business training. At the end of the program, students will have a fully operating business. The CCIDA board members enthusiastically endorsed the idea but took no action regarding the program.

Stillhouse Distillery

Mr. William Bursee from North Delaware Holding LLC and Stillhouse of Buffalo LLC presented an application for his manufacturing and tourism project in the town of Ellicottville. Mr. Bursee has purchased the old Aardvark store in the Gateway section of Ellicottville. He is remodeling the 4500-square foot facility to be a distillery and gastropub. He will be adding a 4000-square foot addition to the building. Also, added will be new siding, a new roof, parking lot, landscaping, and a kitchen. When finished, the business will include a tasting room, a microbrew, and distillery. Mr. Bursee said he and his staff have been researching and testing beer recipes for five years. When in operation the microbrew will feature IPAs, Porters, Stout, and English style lagers. They will also distil gin and other hard spirits. Motions were passed to start the preliminary SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) and to hold a public hearing regarding the project.

Olean Manor

The IDA also took more action on an application currently in progress. A public hearing was held for the Olean Manor project. It is a proposed assisted living facility in Allegany. Five people attended the public hearing, and none of them voiced any objections to the proposal. The board passed the final SEQR resolution. When it came to the final approving resolution, a discussion broke out about sending the resolution to the County Legislator for approval. A motion was made to approve the project pending approval of the county. It passed.

Executive Directors Report

Executive Director Corey Wiktor said in his report he has had meetings with 13 local manufacturers. He made them aware of CCIDA programs and will have ongoing discussions with them.

There was a discussion about the 25 miles of railroad track the CCIDA owns outside of Jamestown. Currently the track is leased by some rail companies but it is not getting much use. Jamestown is talking about turning itself into a rail hub and using the revamped train station as a destination point for excursion trains to the comedy center. The IDA has been asked to contribute $5000 for a study to see if that section of track is worth holding onto. A motion was made to contribute the $5000, which failed.