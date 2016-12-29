New Year’s Eve at HV

Two Levels of Fun, Torch Light Parade, Fireworks, Live Music…

By Anna Hagley

Holiday Valley invites you to be their guest as you ring in the New Year. Whether you are planning to count down to 2017 with family, or with friends for an adult night out, they have the perfect evening set for you. The Holiday Valley New Year’s Eve Celebration will be held Saturday, December 31st from 9pm-1am at Holiday Valley Mountain Resort lodge right next to the Tamarack Club.

New Years Eve brings with it nostalgia when revisiting memories of the past year, and hope for what great things may come in 2017. Some may be wrapping up a year full of excitement and success, while some may be ready for a new beginning and a signal to start fresh. Whatever you are celebrating this coming weekend, Holiday Valley is providing a wonderful space for you to do so. Known for its beautiful landscape, from fresh bright ski slopes to their welcoming stone-covered lodge, they’d love to add a little enchantment into your New Year.

If a family-friendly event is what you’re looking for, The Holiday Valley Lodge main floor will be the ideal spot, reserved for families and children to celebrate together. DJ John Berry will be entertaining guests with music, limbo and other games suitable for all ages. The main floor bar will serve drinks and food for purchase, as well as “mocktails” for those under 21 years of age.

While Holiday Valley has been holding this event for several years, Jane Eshbaugh, Marketing Director, shares with The Villager that there has been increased interest in an adult party to be held as well. For that reason, the top floor of the lounge will be reserved for guests who would rather enjoy an adult-style New Year’s Eve with friends and family. The T –Bar on the top floor will also serve drinks and food for purchase. An added treat to the top floor celebration will be live music from Party Squad, the well known and loved local band.

Whether you’re on the main or top floor, Holiday Valley Lodge is the perfect location to view the Torchlight Parade. Holiday Valley invites any intermediate-or-better skiers to bring an old jacket and be at Cindy’s Run by 11pm to take part in this live skier light show with other talented skiers and glide down slopes of Holiday Valley, holding colorful flares to light up the night. Be ready to witness the once-a-year parade at 11:15pm. For anyone wanting to ski throughout the evening, the ski slopes will be open until 10pm, and Cindy’s Run will be open until 11pm.

In addition to having the best view in town for the parade, the evening will be brought to a close with a New Years Eve fireworks show, starting at 11:45pm. Fireworks can be viewed from the slope side decks. You’ll feel as though you’re at a big city celebration mixed with the small-town intimacy Ellicottville is known for, as a midnight balloon-drop signals the arrival of the New Year, along with the fireworks finale. Enjoy a little more magic of the season as you sip and snack on refreshments, gaze upon the Ellicottville exclusive parade and fireworks, feel the warmth of the company of family and friends and the wonderment of all that will be waiting for you in 2017.

This event is free of charge. No RSVP required. For questions or additional information regarding this memorable event, call (716)699-2345.