Newest Fire Commissioner

Brooke Szpaicher Appointed E’Ville’s Fire Commissioner

By Leigh Fowler

Ellicottville has appointed and sworn in their newest member of the Ellicottville Joint Fire Commission and newest Fire Commissioner, 27-year-old Brooke Szpaicher. Born and raised in Ellicottville, Szpaicher was sworn in during the commission’s monthly meeting at the fire hall last week, kicking off her five-year term representing the village.

Szpaicher learned of the role after discussing the opportunity with fellow commissioner Sean Lowes. When she shared her desire to learn how to become more involved in the community and make an impact along with her passion and appreciation for the fire service, Lowes nominated her for the volunteer position.

“I was very excited when I found out I had been nominated for this position, a bit nervous too because I honestly had no clue what I had signed up for! After one meeting down, I am excited to be involved in helping make decisions to continue to make our fire department well equipped and successful!”

Mike Timkey, Vice-Chairmen of the Commission shares that they couldn’t be happier with her decision to become a commissioner. “The fact that she was born, raised and continues to live here gives her a great understanding of the community.”

With Ellicottville’s unique location, the fire district requires equipment that can access a range of locations including farms, chalets, hill top lodges, silos and multi-level buildings. Timkey shares that the Ellicottville Joint Fire Commission is responsible for the fiscal spending of the fire department – making sure they get exactly what they need and the tools they require to fight fires and keep the community safe. Their budget looks after repairs and/or replacement of equipment, supplies, turnout gear, the fire hall itself and of course the engines and trucks to service the county.

“Her role as a member of the commission is to represent the Village of Ellicottville residents…” Fellow Commissioner and representative for the Fire Department Jack Rogan explains. The commission consists of five members, two representatives from the village (Lowes and Szpaicher), two representatives from the town (Timkey and Mike Guercio) and a representative of the fire department itself (Rogan).

The Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department is just that – 100% volunteer. Rogan estimates that they have well over 65 volunteer department members. “On average, we see about 100-125 calls for the fire department itself in a year.” A firefighter himself for over fifty years, (serving forty-nine of those with the Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department), Rogan shares that the majority of the calls they see are for fire alarms, flooded basements, airlift transportation for emergency services, car accidents, traffic control, carbon-monoxide alarms, smoke alarms – a real variety of duties. “Unlike a doctor, we still make house calls!”

Szpaicher echoes Rogan’s sentiments about the county’s fire department. “We are pretty lucky in our small town because we have a very responsive volunteer fire department. Since living near the fire hall and next to a volunteer, it’s incredible to see how much coming and going happens, they are always on the go! Fortunately, I have never needed to use our department, but I know people who have and it truly is amazing, the crew, the equipment, the response time!”