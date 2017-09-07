Night Lights at Griffis

Experience the Sculpture Park “In a Whole New Light”

The Griffis Sculpture Park just outside of Ellicottville in East Otto, is a wonderful place to visit during the day. The park’s 250 sculptures mixed in with nature makes it a favorite spot for art lovers and adventure seekers. From mid-September to mid-October visitors can experience the sculpture park “in a whole new light.”

For the fifth consecutive autumn, Griffis Sculpture Park will again be illuminated with colorful and theatrical lighting when “NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park” returns on September 13. NIGHT LIGHTS will be open 17 nights for guests to view the interaction between lights, nature and art. The show has attracted over 5,000 visitors since 2013.

“The first year we hosted NIGHT LIGHTS (2013) we didn’t open up until late October and operated the lights until mid-November,” said event coordinator Doug Sitler. “Our attendance was small, but we received great feedback from those who walked the trails with the lights. The positive comments were enough for us to come back the following year and now we’re heading into our fifth season.”

Guests will be able to venture on an unguided walk through a portion of the Mill Valley Rd site of the sculpture park, where the trails and sculptures will interact with creative lighting – creating a truly unique experience. Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights for a few darker sections of the trail.

New additions to the trail this year are new lighting concepts, soundscapes, video projections and events. The Buffalo music group The Observers will be playing a show on Saturday, September 30. There are also night hikes and community bonfires scheduled.

“It’s always a challenge lighting up a half-mile trail and the artwork,” said Sitler. “This year we’re adding some new features including some music performances, night hikes and bonfires. It’s going to be fun.”

The trails will open from 7:30-9:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays and 7-10pm on weekends. The dates NIGHT LIGHTS will be open: Wednesday, September 13 – Saturday September 16 • Wednesday September 20 – Saturday September 23 • Wednesday, September 27 – Saturday, September 30 • Wednesday October 4 – Sunday, October 8, 2017.

“We have many guests tell us that attending NIGHT LIGHTS has become a tradition, with them visiting each year,” said Sitler. “We also love hearing stories where visitors make a night of it, visiting NIGHT LIGHTS and incorporating dinner in Ellicottville or Springville beforehand.”

Admission will be $10 adults, $5 children 12 to 7, and free for six and under. Night Lights can be canceled due to heavy rain. Updates will be provided at www.griffispark.org and Facebook account.

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park is produced by SitlerHQ. The lighting and event company also produced the award-winning NIGHT LIGHTS at the Gardens (Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens), NIGHT LIGHTS at The Heron (Sherman, NY), and NIGHT LIGHTS at Nannen Arboretum (Ellicottville, NY). They created their first NIGHT LIGHTS show in 2009.

Over 250 sculptures reside at the 300-acre Griffis Sculpture Park, making it the United States largest sculpture park. The park is owned and operated by the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which also owns the Essex Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. The mission of the Ashford Hollow Foundation is to promote the visual and performing arts as well as construct a dynamic relationship between the arts and education in Western New York to better its young people and the greater community.