NorAm at Holiday Valley

Sponsored by the WNY US Snowboard & Freeski Association

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

February 8-10 snowboard speed specialists from Europe, Canada and Asia will converge in Ellicottville to compete in the 2017 FIS NorAm Cup at Holiday Valley. The event is expected to draw 50 – 70 competitors. It is part of the Western New York race series and is sponsored by the WNY United States Snowboard and Freeski Association. The race represents a level in the boarder’s quest for achieving a spot on either the USA World Cup team or the Olympic team. To qualify for the race, participants must have their licenses from FIS (International Federation of Skiers), so these boarders are on the way to becoming top competitors. The competition on Saturday and Sunday will be a Parallel GS (Giant Slalom for you non-skiers). In a Parallel GS two racers compete in parallel courses against each other and the clock. The races will be viewable from the deck at Yodeler Lodge.

There will be a training day on February 8 from 9am-3pm on the Edelweiss run. Space for training is limited, and space must be reserved ahead of time. Rider check-in is 9am-1pm. The actual races will be Thursday and Friday (Feb. 9 & 10) on the Yodeler run. Qualifying heats start at 10am with Finals starting at 12:15pm. The entry fee is $110 per event and includes the banquet. The race banquet is 6pm Thursday, and parents and coaches who wish can buy a ticket for $25. A prize purse of about $1,000 will be divided among the winners.

The level of competition should be high. The riders participating have set their sights on advancing to higher levels of achievement. Racers typically start racing at the USASA level, intended primarily for younger kids, just starting in racing. (HoliMont will be holding a USASDA event February 12.) According to Andrew Boorman, organizer the races for the WNYSS, as the rider’s skills improve, they move up to the FIS NorAm level. “You’ve got three tiers; the first tier is USASA, the grass roots end of it, the next level would be the NorAm level. Then you move on to the World Cup, Olympic level.” He explained that the racers collect points as they compete through the events. The better they perform, the more points they collect. By the time the athletes have achieved a high level of performance on the NorAm circuit, they should have earned enough points to score a coveted invitation to try out for the World Cup or Olympic teams. As you watch the riders compete for glory and points, you just might be watching a future Olympic champion.