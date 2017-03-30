Olean Home Show

Annual Greater Olean Area Home Show; Apr. 7-9

The Greater Olean Area Home Show is an excellent opportunity for home consumers to view the latest innovations, compare products and visit with experts. At this year’s show, you’ll find a wide variety of products and ideas for the do-it-yourselfers, interior decorating trends, contractor services, energy-saving products, lawn and garden equipment, room additions, replacement & new windows, doors, siding, roofing, fireplaces, bathrooms, kitchens and much more.

The Greater Olean Area Home Show sponsored by Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, and its fifty corporate sponsors, is scheduled from Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 East State Street in Olean, across from Bradner’s Stadium. Show hours will be Friday, 5pm-9pm; Saturday, 10am-6pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

The Home Show committee has brought back a theme to each night of the show!

WPIG-FM – FRIDAY GARDEN PARTY NIGHT — A plant giveaway for the first 100 customers into the show courtesy of Miller’s Farm Market; cooking with herbs class; gardening hands on workshop, even the kids can take in the action and plant their own tomato seedling — all Friday!

WMXO-FM – SATURDAY WINE / BREW WALK — Enjoy tastes from NYS wineries and microbreweries and even our very own Four Mile Brewing Co. Show goers of age receive one free taste tix. Additional taste tickets will be available for purchase.

THE MOUNTAIN – SUNDAY EVERY : 30 MINUTES RAFFLES — In addition to the show grand prize, the home show will be giving away gift certificates from the home show vendors every 30 minutes on Sunday. These are just for those who attend Sunday!

The Cattaraugus County Health Department will be hosting their Water Tasting Test in the lobby on Saturday during the Home Show. Attendees can sample and vote for the best tasting municipal water in Cattaraugus County.

The returning exhibitors say the show is one of the best ways to market their products and services to potential customers. The Home Show is always a jump-start to their sales season. The show provides them with many opportunities/sales to carry them for the year!

The Home Show will also have seminars / demos throughout the weekend. The schedule will include Gardening Techniques, Grow It, Cook It, Eat It; Siding for Your Home, Re-Purpose, Re-Paint, Re-Sell Good Finds, Painting Techniques, Decorative Interior Tips for any home and budget, and Living with Essential Oils. The schedule was complete can be found online at www.oleanny.com/Events/Home-Show.aspx.

Admission to the show is $4 adults, $3 students/seniors, and only for children 11 and under are FREE. For more information on the show, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email at member@oleanny.com.