Olean Home Show

Annual Event this Weekend in Olean, NY

It’s time for the Greater Olean Area Home and Garden Show. More than eighty of the area’s leading businesses are expected to exhibit their wares and services. Displays will include landscaping, patios, window replacement, siding, heating and air conditioning, pools, spas, furniture, computer technology and much more. Also, representatives from local banks, home builders and insurance companies will be on hand to meet show-goers.

The Greater Olean Area Home Show sponsored by Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, and its fifty corporate sponsors, is scheduled from Friday, April 7th – Sunday, April 9th at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 East State Street in Olean, across from Bradner’s Stadium. Show hours will be Friday, 5pm-9pm; Saturday, 10am-6pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

The Home Show will also have seminars / demos throughout the weekend. The schedule will include Gardening Techniques, Grow It, Cook It, Eat It; Siding for Your Home, Re-Purpose, Re-Paint, Re-Sell Good Finds, Painting Techniques, Decorative Interior Tips for any home and budget, and Living with Essential Oils. The schedule was complete can be found online at www.oleanny.com/Events/Home-Show.aspx.

Admission to the show is $4 adults, $3 students/seniors, and only for children 11 and under are FREE. For more information on the show, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email at member@oleanny.com.