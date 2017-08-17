Olean Outdoor Festival

New Recreational Festival Planned for August

Next Friday, August 25 outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Olean Outdoor Festival, a charity event featuring a river regatta, archery competition, 5K color race, camping, food and wine tastings, a beer tent, live music and comedy, fireworks, tons of door prizes, and plenty of great company. The event will run Friday and Saturday at Bradner Stadium. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 8-16 and free for kids under 8. Camping spots and extra parking are available in Forness Park.

The festival will kick off on Friday with the “In Jest” Comedy Show by Dan Viola and Nels Ross and live music provided by Vapor. The night will close with a massive display of pyrotechnics provided by the notorious Skylighters Fireworks of New York.

The fun doesn’t stop there — on Saturday, festivalgoers can run in a 5K Color Race for bikers, runners, walkers or skaters, this will be followed by a regatta for kayaks, canoes or tubers along the 6.75-mile dice run river regatta, right on the beautiful Allegheny River. Meanwhile, hunters and competitive archers can challenge their skills with the archery shoot. Prizes will be awarded to contest winners for all events. When hunger strikes from a day of activity, everyone can get a bite to eat and a drink at the Best Chicken Wing Contest and wine tasting.

To sign up for any of the events, to volunteer or to be a sponsor, please visit the website www.oleanoutdoorfest.com or email oleanoutdoorfest@gmail.com.