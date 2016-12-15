Olympic Hopefuls in EVL

Four Athletes with HoliMont Roots Visit December 28

By Anna Hagley

The next Winter Olympics may not be until February 2018, but four top-notch athletes well known to HoliMont are already planning to be part of the historical event, a dream they have been working toward since before they started kindergarten. Come enjoy an evening of food, spirits, warmth and inspiration at HoliMont to help support the athletes’ goal.

On Dec 28, 2016, as you walk into HoliMont, not only will you be surrounded by the breathtaking landscape that is the ski resort, but you will also be amongst four of the most skilled and dedicated athletes to grace their slopes. HoliMont will welcome guests from 7-10pm in their Main Chalet, where you can start your evening by sipping and sampling cocktails and a fun array of finger foods. Once you’ve indulged in all the food and drink options, gourmet pizza from Dina’s Restaurant will be available for all attendees, a welcomed change from the holiday leftovers that all will have been snacking on in the days after Christmas.

Athletes to be present include Patricia Mangan, Robbie Andison, Darren Gardner, and Megan Farrell, all of whom have been part of the HoliMont family. While they have already worked incredibly hard, there are still races to be completed in order to have a chance at making it to the 2018 Olympics. Their need to continue honing their skills does not only require immense time, commitment and effort, but is also a huge financial investment for them. Attending this event will help the athletes continue on in their sport and get one step closer to their target.

The athletes will be available throughout the evening to chat and answer questions about their experiences up to this point. Greg Culver in Marketing at HoliMont shared with The Villager his hope of giving community children the opportunity to interact with the athletes and see that no dream is too big, stating “…for kids, especially young kids that are excited, to see that they actually have a chance and the possibilities for them.”

Mangan, a former member of HoliMont’s Race Team, has been skiing since the age of two. According to Alpine US Ski Team, she is a bio-engineering student at Dartmouth, and placed in the Alpine Championship of 2015, as well as the US Alpine Championships of 2016. The 19 year old from Derby, NY was a top 10 finisher at FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Sochi, Russia.

Andison, a 19 year old from Ontario Canada, has also been skiing since two years of age. He shares in his RallyMe Bio that he is a proud member of the Canadian National Mogul Team, and that he joined the HoliMont Freestyle Team as a child, a sport that has been his passion ever since.

Gardner is a 26 year old from Ontario, Canada, and is a member of the Alpine Snowboard Team. He states in his online bio that he grew up snowboarding on the slopes of HoliMont, with his first experience at age four. This past year has been especially successful for him as the North American Overall Tour Champion, the First Place PGS U.S. National Champion and First Place PGS and PSL Canadian National Champion.

Farrell’s family was a part of HoliMont’s Ski Club during her childhood, and she herself began skiing by the age of two. By age four she decided to try snowboarding, and ended up becoming a member of HoliMont’s Snowboard Race Team. Most recently, the 2015- 2016 season has turned out to be quite impressive for her, winning several first place titles as listed on her Canada Snowboard bio, including the Overall North American Title.

$50 per person or $100 for a family will allow you support such an inspiring cause. Payment is accepted at the door. In appreciation of your attendance and support, the athletes will hold a commemorative poster signing, a one-of-a-kind souvenir you will be able to showcase while watching the next Winter Olympics.