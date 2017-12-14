Open House December 20

Silvernail, Esq., PLLC Opens Former Agway Building

By Kerra Trivieri

Clayton L. Silvernail, a solo practitioner attorney whose roots began in Western New York, has relocated from Buffalo to Ellicottville. His practice will be holding an Open House next week on Wednesday, December 20 from 4-8pm.

“The purpose of the Open House is to socialize and celebrate the holidays as well as the more-than year-long process of renovating the building and setting up a new office,” said Silvernail. “Because I am new in town, too, I want to get to know folks and let them know I am open for business!”

Silvernail began his career not as an attorney, but as an Urban Planner through his studies at the University at Buffalo and later working as a planner in Houston, Texas.

“It was while I was working in Texas and purchasing a home, that I found myself very interested in the policy aspects of the planning process, which led me to really start thinking about becoming a lawyer,” Silvernail said. “During the homebuying process, I peppered the realtor with numerous questions and she asked if I was an attorney. And, because I liked the sound of that, you could say the rest was history.”

After changing his career choice, Silvernail moved back to the area, took the New York State Bar Exam, and began practicing personal injury law in downtown Buffalo.

“I then decided to switch to real estate because it combines my love of working with property, land use, and the legal aspects that determine how real estate is bought, sold, and developed,” added Silvernail. “I also really enjoy helping people, so I added wills, trusts, etc. to my practice to help those with life-planning needs.”

Silvernail’s office is located at 11 Martha Street Suite #100 in the old Agway building. For more information on his services or to relay any legal needs, visit http://www.silvernailesq.com, call 716-699-2500, and/or be sure to stop by during his Open House.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to return to Western New York and land in Ellicottville to continue my career and be in the region that I love.”