Outdoor & Rec Sports Show

Speakers Abundant for this Year’s Olean Area Sports Show

OLEAN — Whether coming off the big game season, enjoying winter sports, gearing up for spring fishing or looking to spend a fun day with family, everyone will enjoy the 8th annual Greater Olean Area Outdoor & Rec Sports Show; it brings the whole of great outdoors under one roof. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Sports Show at the Good Times of Olean Events Center, 800 East State Street, Saturday, January 21, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, January 22, 10am-3pm.

In addition to the vendors, the show has lined up many speakers to touch on a variety of topics. Paul Cwiklinski will speak both days on Property & Wildlife Management through Food Plots. Mr. Cwiklinski has been a whitetail hunter for 54 years and food plotting for 28 years. He has presented at the Archery Trade Association, Safari Club International Convention and the Dallas Safari Club Convention.

Jackie Emslie, of Poughkeepsie NY, has been conducting firearms training programs since 1996. She is an NRA certified instructor for rifles, handguns and Refuse to be a Victim. She brought the NRA’s Women on Target program to New York, still conducts several clinics each year and assists other gun clubs with holding their own. She has developed several specialized courses for Girl Scouts, local college groups and other community organizations. She serves as the rifle instructor and has presented on surviving active attack scenarios for the award winning Becoming an Outdoors Woman program in New York. Topics that she will touch on at the Olean Sports Show are Outdoors Woman Program, Become Skilled with Map & Compass, A Woman’s Guide to Purchasing Firearms, and The Complete Hiker.

HE’S BACK!!! Jim Beverly will be appearing at the 2017 Outdoor and Rec Sports Show!! Jim will be speaking on retriever training seminars at the show. “We are glad that we could fit his schedule! Enjoy ongoing Dog Training Seminars that feature Jim’s team of dogs displaying their acute ability by retrieving and working right at the show. Jim will also be available throughout the show for one-on-one questions. Jim will be offering his vast knowledge of all aspects of dog training,” stated Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO.

The show will also feature talks on Walleye Fishing the Great Lakes; Kayaking – Basic to Advance and Turkey Hunting: Calling & Tactics.

Admissions to the show are $3 adults and $2 students/seniors. Only children 12 and under are free with an adult.

Show vendors to date include: Reloaders Anonymous, J & D Scuba Shop / Travel Club, Numzaan Safaris, WMXO – FM, WPIG-FM, Burning Asphalt Sauces, Verizon, Otto-Eldred Youth Trap Team, Arcade Chamber of Commerce, Allegany Mountain Resort, My Pillow, Gourmet Creations by Kim, Whitetail Food Plots, Cutco KA-BAR Visitor Center, Ench Mtn Chap. National Wild Turkey Federation, Westfield Bait & Tackle, Braymiller Builders, Microtel Inn & Suites, Cast Away Charters, MIDA, Stretch Bottle Art, Allegany / Cattaraugus County Pistol Clerk, Red House Brook Chapter Trout Unlimited, LeafFilter North of New York, Enchanted Mountains of Catt County, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Country Squirrel Outfitters, Mud Creek Guns Ammo, John’s Guns, Bobcat of Olean, Hy-Haven Criations, Red Barn Gun Shop, KR Communications, Spectacular Sports, Retriever Training by Jim Beverly, Eagle Dream Rehab Center, Foxy’s Knives, New York Crossbow Coalition, and Olean Times Herald.

Visit the show’s facebook page for more details… www.facebook.com/oleannysportshow. You can also call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.