Penguin Paddle at HV

Benefit for Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, Feb. 25

By Kerra Trivieri

Get ready to slide down the snowy Yodeler slopes at Holiday Valley on Saturday, February 25th. Their annual Penguin Paddle will commence at 11am and the day will be filled with tons of fun activities to support the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program (LASP).

“29 years ago, a group of friends from Cleveland held a cookout and after lunch, they decided to race down the slopes in black plastic garbage bags,” said Holiday Valley Director Jane Eshbaugh. “Each year, the event becomes more elaborate with racers dressed up in black and white attire to resemble penguins.”

In 1988, the group became known as the Penguin Paddle and adopted LASP as the beneficiary of their proceeds. LASP was founded in honor of Bill Lounsbury, a member of the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol who lost his leg to cancer a few years prior.

LASP provides lessons and instruction for disabled children and adults as well as funds for training volunteer instructors and scholarships for students in financial need. The first pieces of adaptive ski equipment for the program were purchased using donations that were sent to the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol in Bill’s memory following his passing.

“Now, LASP is slowly replacing equipment that is 20 years old,” said Eshbaugh. “This year, the plan is to buy all new helmets, one new sit-ski, and possibly another slider.”

LASP began with simply four instructors and 14 students and has evolved into a not-for-profit organization with 40 volunteer instructors who teach over 250 lessons during a single winter season. The Penguin Paddle is a fun way to support this special program each winter.

“Last year, we had around 500 participants,” Eshbaugh added.

Sliders will be divided based on age group and races will begin at 1pm. Other events of the day will include a silent auction with various gift baskets, lunch, and adaptive equipment demonstrations. Racers will be required to wear helmets and complete a liability sign-off.

For more information on this year’s Penguin Paddle, visit www.holidayvalley.com or call 716-699-2345.