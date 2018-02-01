“Pippin”; Feb. 16 -25th

At Salamanca’s Ray Evans Seneca Theater

Pippin is the first production of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s 2018 season and will be performed February 16-25, 2018. Pippin is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. While many interpretations of Pippin have risen since its debut, there is no single correct explanation of the musical’s meaning. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. With a multi-talented cast hailing from communities across the southern tier and northern Pennsylvania, there’s Magic to Do at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater February 16-25!

Tickets are on sale NOW! Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. Show dates and times are as follows: Fri Feb 16: 7pm, Sat Feb 17: 7pm, Sun Feb 18: 2pm, Fri Feb 23: 7pm, Sat Feb 24: 7pm, Sun Feb 25: 2pm.

For more information on this event please visit https://www.facebook.com/rayevanstheater/.