Planning for Mardi Gras

25th Silver Anniversary Celebrated March 11, 2017

By Carol Fisher

For the last two hundred years, Cattaraugus County has always celebrated veterans, Native Americans, Santa Claus, dogs and sundry animals (sometimes including camels and zee-donks), landmark anniversaries and holidays with parades. Ellicottville has had its share of those street displays as well as annual winter on-the-slopes parades: New Years’ torchlights on Holiday Valley’s Cindy’s Run, winter carnival dummy downhills on Yodeler and carnival dress-up parades on Mardi Gras trail, or years earlier, on Greer Hill. These costume parades were, traditionally, a way to say thank you to Mother Nature for a fine skiing winter, and a hello to spring skiing. They continue at Holiday Valley to this day, this year on March 11 and 12.

But wait. Back up. Did I say Mardi Gras? Like the name of the parade and festivities coming this March? Let me tell you a little story. In a pre-parade conversation, last March, with one very beloved Bobby McCarthy, he clearly reminded me that he was in the room at Holiday Valley with me and Jane Eshbaugh, when the Village parade was born. For those of you who don’t know the story, let me take you on a little trip back to mid-February, 25 years ago.

At that time, it was my privilege to help Arleen Solly make her grand opening of Kazoo II a success. But, I needed to find a way to get people to come into the village, off the slopes, and away from the good times at HoliMont and Holiday Valley where revelers were having fun celebrating at their respective winter festivities.

Initially, I had approached Jane with another suggestion, but the conversation turned reminiscent of “the old days” and I mentioned that it would be such fun to bring some of the festivities back into the village. Dances and merriment filled our streets and buildings all those many years ago at the early stages of the ski industry in Ellicottville. I mentioned a parade of sorts, and Jane responded, “good idea. Why don’t you do that?” Once I picked myself off the floor realizing what I had just committed to, we set to work with the initial framework where we would choose the King and Queen of Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival at the culmination of that street parade, in the Gazebo, by applause.

Now, here’s where I tell you why our parade has been called Mardi Gras all these years. It has absolutely NOTHING to do with the pre-Lenten parades and Mardi Gras festivities in N’awlins (as some say in “The Big Easy”). Remember, I mentioned Bob McCarthy a few sentences back. Last year, while discussing the 2017 event (which, alas, he planned to participate in), we both laughed as we remembered how the parade all started. When I asked if he recalled why it ended up being called Mardi Gras, he said he indeed did. I wanted the parade to be generic, open to any theme. It was to be festive, and bright, and happy. And, since the parade in town is just an extension of the winter carnival parade at Holiday Valley, on Mardi Gras , it made good sense to name this one in town Mardi Gras as well. Perhaps we might not have the many discussions about the name every year if we had the foresight to call it “Mardi Gras Downtown.” And there, my friends, you have the rest of that story.

Now, stay tuned. The story is just beginning anew! This is the 25th Mardi Gras Parade to march on Ellicottville’s streets. The Silver Anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11th!!!! All stops will be pulled. All systems GO! The Fabulous, Fun Parade last year was a mere prelude to what is in store this year. The highly successful and crazy-fun Bacchus Ball was a test run. If last year’s positive and delighted responses from the participants are any indication, tickets will be HOT items this year. When you see them for sale on the Ellicottville Chamber website, scoop them up ad plan your most elaborate costume! The Friday, March 10 tickets will be limited by the accommodations of the venue. Don’t miss the fun. Watch the Chamber website and this Villager paper for more details as they become available. Mark your calendars. Be part of the parade, or be a spectator. Either way, be part of the fun. And, I’ll see YOU there as another chapter is made in Ellicottville’s history.