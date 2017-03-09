Pond Skimming at HV

Witness or Experience Chilly Water Rides Next Saturday

The annual Pond Skimming Spring Party on March 18 is a day of fun in the sun. The actual Pond Skimming competition starts at 1pm on lower Yodeler. Pond Skimmers wearing outrageous costumes will ski down the slope in an attempt to skim across an ice water filled pond at the bottom, but those who are unsuccessful usually get the most applause. Prizes are awarded for the best skimmer, best costume, best child and best crash

Registration takes place slopeside of the Yodeler Lodge at 11am, and the minimum age to participate is 8 years old. The fee is $5 and children under 18 must have a parent signature. All participants receive a one-day pool pass for the Holiday Valley summer pool complex.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer for the chilly participants. A mini-snowbar and cookout outside the Yodeler Lodge will feature margaritas, beer specials and “cheeseburgers in Paradise”.