Pre-Annexation Study

ECS Asked to Join West Valley & Springville in Study

By Sharon Turano

Ellicottville Central School Board of Education members will ask to meet with their West Valley counterparts to discuss a pre-annexation study before agreeing to be part of the plan.

The matter was discussed during a recent Ellicottville Central Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Robert Miller said the board was invited to be part of the study with West Valley and Springville and was asked to provide enrollment, curriculum, financial, tax rate and other figures as part of the study.

During the meeting however, he said, such annexation or merger with another district could impact taxes and staffing. Although it would provide a one-time state incentive, he was uncertain whether that would cover future costs.

Other board members agreed it would be best to meet with West Valley officials to set a roadmap for the study so mutually-beneficial items could be addressed in the study before agreeing to be part of the work. Board members also questioned why Springville was also asked to be part of the study, and whether they would be providing time to do the study as part of a “fishing expedition.”

In other news, the board approved a senior class trip for May to Lake George and approved a sports boosters plan to purchase scoreboards for the baseball/softball fields with more than $17,000 the club made in concessions, parking and other fundraisers.